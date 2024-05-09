High End Munich 2024 is about to commence (May 9 to May 12) and Chord Electronics are set to unveil its new Suzi amplifier concept, prior to launching it in the coming months.

The concept was designed by Chord Electronics founder / owner John Franks, and includes a preamp, and an ULTIMA-tech modular power amplifier.

This power amplifier can be used to create a conventional pre/power amplifier or separately with the Hugo 2 DAC or Hugo 2/2go streamer/player. This will create a DAC/amplifier or streaming amplifier.

The new concept combines the Suzi preamplifier and the Suzi power amplifier, with integration of the Hugo 2 or Hugo 2/2go.

There are three primary use case scenarios for this concept: an analogue pre/power amplifier, a DAC/amplifier, and a streaming amplifier.

The system was theorised to provide consumers with multiple options while accommodating the Hugo 2 and Hugo 2/2go.

In its most advanced configuration, it would reportedly include a Suzi, Hugo 2 and 2go, which offers three Chord Electronics’ proprietary audio technologies in one device, amplification, digital conversion, and streaming.

This arrangement would not only offer advanced wi-fi / ethernet streaming, but also premium sold state library storage and playback, with two microSD card slots.

It was designed, engineered, and manufactured in Britain, and is expected to be launched in the coming months.

Full details, specifications and pricing are all expected to be revealed at launch.

The Hugo 2 retails for A$4,500 from Audio Connection.

The Hugo 2go retails for A$2,000 from Audio Connection.

Chord Electronics can be found at High End Munich 2024 in Atrium 3.1, C122.

