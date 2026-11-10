CHiQ has expanded its Australian laundry range with the WFL60SW1, a new 6kg front load washing machine designed for smaller homes, apartments and compact laundry spaces.

The washer uses what CHiQ calls its Space Pro design, with a cabinet depth of 465mm and an installation depth of 577mm. The slimmer footprint is intended to make the machine easier to fit into tighter laundry areas without reducing the width of the appliance.

Inside, the WFL60SW1 uses a 530mm diameter drum, giving clothes more room to move during a cycle despite the smaller overall cabinet.

The machine has a 6kg wash capacity and maximum spin speed of 1200rpm, making it better suited to smaller households or users with lighter everyday washing needs.

Steam Wash is one of the key features, using heated water to produce steam for fabric care. CHiQ says the function is designed to help soften clothes and support deeper cleaning.

The washer also includes an inverter motor aimed at quieter and smoother operation, with reduced vibration and improved efficiency.

A Confirm Start function adds an extra step before a cycle begins, providing an additional child-safety measure. A separate child lock is also included to help prevent settings from being changed accidentally.

Other functions include delay start, anti-crease, drum lighting, smart wash programs, fuzzy logic and a failure detection system.

CHiQ has also fitted the model with a nano antibacterial door seal and an Allergy Care function for households wanting additional hygiene-focused wash options.

The WFL60SW1 carries a four-star energy rating and four-star water rating, with average water consumption listed at 61 litres per cycle.

The machine measures 600mm wide, 850mm high and 465mm deep and is finished in white.

CHiQ backs the washer with a standard three-year appliance warranty and a 10-year parts-only warranty on the motor, subject to conditions.

The new model adds a more compact front loader to CHiQ’s Australian laundry line-up, targeting buyers who want steam care and a larger-diameter drum without giving up too much floor space. This completes the front load range, with 6kg, 8.5kg and 10kg models now available.