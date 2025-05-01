KEF speakers that are predominantly manufactured in China are set to be among the first audio products to face a “significant” price rise according to the Company.

In a statement issued overnight KEF, have admitted that they have been impacted by the recent US Tariffs because they produces a significant portion of its lineup in in China, the actually amount of the price rises is set to be announced next week with some insiders claiming it could be as much as 20-25%.

KEF issued a formal statement to dealers claiming that, ‘due to these increased costs, price adjustments across much of their catalogue are unavoidable. It’s not a move they wanted to make—but in this economic climate, passing some of the burden down the line to consumers is their only option.’

KEF products are designed in the UK but manufactured in Asia with management admitting that cost of production is rising and that their investment in components, tooling, and the high cost of employing audio specialists is also impacting the business.

“In the past year, the cost of those ingredients has risen sharply across the global supply chain, including tariff increases. Rather than compromise on performance or longevity, we will be implementing a modest price adjustment on 5 May 2025” the business said.

“We’re telling you now, so you have ample time to secure current pricing. Orders placed on kef.com or through any authorized KEF retailer before 3:00 a.m. ET on 5 May 2025 will be honoured at today’s prices”.

Management at Sydney based Advanced Audio the distributor of KEF products in Australia have not commented on the impact of the price rises in Australia.