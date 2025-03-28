​Guangzhou OED Technologies has announced the mass production of the world’s first colour electronic paper display exceeding 30 inches.

The 31.2-inch screen represents a significant advancement in e-paper technology, offering enhanced refresh rates and colour performance.​

Traditionally, e-paper displays have been limited by slow refresh rates and subdued colour reproduction, restricting their application primarily to static content. The new display addresses these limitations with a refresh rate of up to 18 frames per second – a notable improvement over earlier e-paper technologies. ​

The company’s founder and general manager, Chen Yu, highlighted the display’s low power consumption, making it particularly suitable for outdoor applications requiring continuous operation. The screen maintains high contrast and clear visibility even under bright light or direct sunlight.

Key innovations include unified control of split screens, optimised image processing algorithms, and local display functions. These advancements allow for dynamic refreshing of specific screen areas and synchronised control of split-screen displays, significantly improving response speed and refresh efficiency.

The display has entered mass production and is expected to be available on the market within the next two months. Potential applications include outdoor digital signage, bus stop displays, and public information screens, where its energy efficiency and readability under various lighting conditions offer distinct advantages over traditional LCD and OLED screens.

This development marks a milestone in the evolution of e-paper technology, transitioning from static to dynamic displays and opening new possibilities for digital signage and information dissemination.​