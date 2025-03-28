Home > Latest News > Chinese Firm Unveils World’s Largest Colour E-Paper Display

Chinese Firm Unveils World’s Largest Colour E-Paper Display

By | 28 Mar 2025

Guangzhou OED Technologies has announced the mass production of the world’s first colour electronic paper display exceeding 30 inches.

The 31.2-inch screen represents a significant advancement in e-paper technology, offering enhanced refresh rates and colour performance.

Traditionally, e-paper displays have been limited by slow refresh rates and subdued colour reproduction, restricting their application primarily to static content. The new display addresses these limitations with a refresh rate of up to 18 frames per second – a notable improvement over earlier e-paper technologies.

The company’s founder and general manager, Chen Yu, highlighted the display’s low power consumption, making it particularly suitable for outdoor applications requiring continuous operation. The screen maintains high contrast and clear visibility even under bright light or direct sunlight.

Image credit: Nanfang Daily

Key innovations include unified control of split screens, optimised image processing algorithms, and local display functions. These advancements allow for dynamic refreshing of specific screen areas and synchronised control of split-screen displays, significantly improving response speed and refresh efficiency.

The display has entered mass production and is expected to be available on the market within the next two months. Potential applications include outdoor digital signage, bus stop displays, and public information screens, where its energy efficiency and readability under various lighting conditions offer distinct advantages over traditional LCD and OLED screens.

This development marks a milestone in the evolution of e-paper technology, transitioning from static to dynamic displays and opening new possibilities for digital signage and information dissemination.



About Post Author
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung To Bring Its Art Store To 2025 TV Line-Up
Latest News
/
March 28, 2025
/
Hisense Appoints New General Manager of Marketing As They Battle Samsung & TCL
Latest News
/
March 28, 2025
/
Microsoft Announces Several Key Gaming Updates
Latest News
/
March 28, 2025
/
Lady Gaga Hit with $100M Lawsuit Over ‘Mayhem’ Logo Dispute
Latest News
/
March 28, 2025
/
Pro-Ject Debuts New Vinyl Record Flattener
Latest News
/
March 28, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung To Bring Its Art Store To 2025 TV Line-Up
Latest News
/
March 28, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Samsung has announced that it will bring its Art Store to its 2025 line-up of AI-powered Neo QLED 8K &...
Read More