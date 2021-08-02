Researcher IDC’s Mobile Phone Tracker says 79.0 million smartphones were shipped in China in Q2, down 10 percent year-on-year. The decline was the result of the weaker-than-expected demand and a lack of flagship products that could trigger consumer interest.

IDC says H1 still saw a 7.1 percent year on year growth with 165 million shipments, mainly due to the low comparison base last year when the pandemic struck.

Vivo gained the top spot in Q2 with both its existing and newly launched Y-series continuing to support its newly found position in the mainstream price segment.

In the mid-range and higher-end segments, Vivo’s iQOO series well-received in the 6.18 online shopping festival, following a favourable performance with the X and S series in 1Q21.

Honor, the company formerly owned by Huawei, entered the Top 5 for the first time in China.

“Honor managed to shake off some impact of the US sanctions at least in its home market and gave it a good start. However, more competition and challenges are still expected in the overseas markets,” said IDC Research Manager, Will Wong.