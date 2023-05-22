HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > China Bans Products From US Chipmaker Micron

China Bans Products From US Chipmaker Micron

By | 22 May 2023

China has declared that products made by US memory chipmaker Micron Technology have serious network security risks, banning them from its critical information infrastructure.

This decision came hours after U.S. President Joe Biden announced G7 nations had agreed to “de-risk and diversify our relationship with China.”

The Cyberspace Administration of China said in a statement:

“The review found that Micron’s products have serious network security risks, which pose significant security risks to China’s critical information infrastructure supply chain, affecting China’s national security.”

Micron said it would “look forward to continuing to engage in discussions with Chinese authorities”.

No details on the risks, or which products would be banned under the CAC findings.

Micron derives around 10 per cent of its revenue from China, although the majority of this is products being purchased in the region by non-Chinese firms, for use in products manufactured in the country.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
China Deletes 100,000 ‘Fake News’ Social Media Accounts
Apple’s Major Partner Misses Profit Forecast By Half
Chinese Manufacturing Falls, Signalling Patchy Recovery
iPhones Make Up Half Of Global Refurbished Smartphone Market
China’s GDP Up 4.5% As COVID Zero Ends
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

OZ Consumer Electronics Spending Fell 16% In April
Latest News
/
May 22, 2023
/
Windows 11 Bug Impacting Hard Drives, Microsoft Confirms
Latest News
/
May 22, 2023
/
Bunnings Trials Four-Day Working Week
Latest News
/
May 22, 2023
/
Instagram Suffers Global Outage
Latest News
/
May 22, 2023
/
LinkedIn Suffering From Fake Commenters
Latest News
/
May 22, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

OZ Consumer Electronics Spending Fell 16% In April
Latest News
/
May 22, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Australians are tightening their purse strings as the levels of inflation remain high and interest rates show no signs of...
Read More