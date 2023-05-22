China has declared that products made by US memory chipmaker Micron Technology have serious network security risks, banning them from its critical information infrastructure.

This decision came hours after U.S. President Joe Biden announced G7 nations had agreed to “de-risk and diversify our relationship with China.”

The Cyberspace Administration of China said in a statement:

“The review found that Micron’s products have serious network security risks, which pose significant security risks to China’s critical information infrastructure supply chain, affecting China’s national security.”

Micron said it would “look forward to continuing to engage in discussions with Chinese authorities”.

No details on the risks, or which products would be banned under the CAC findings.

Micron derives around 10 per cent of its revenue from China, although the majority of this is products being purchased in the region by non-Chinese firms, for use in products manufactured in the country.