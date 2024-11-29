Home > Latest News > Chemist Warehouse Black Friday Shambles As Website Crashes

Chemist Warehouse Black Friday Shambles As Website Crashes

By | 29 Nov 2024

Of all the days …

The Chemist Warehouse website crashed on Friday, seemingly unable to cope with all the people wanting to buy discount perfume ahead of Christmas.

Those who went to the site to look for Black Friday deals were met with a message: “You are now in line. Thanks for your patience. We are experiencing a high volume of traffic and using a virtual queue to limit the amount of users on the website at the same time. This will ensure you have the best possible online experience.

“Your estimated wait time is 58 minutes. This page will automatically refresh, please do not close your browser.”

Chemist Warehouse website down.

 

The good news was that the 58 minutes didn’t take 58 minutes.

After about 25 minutes ChannelNews was forwarded to an odd-looking Chemist Warehouse page (see top image).

The bad news was that when we clicked on a link to take us to the home page, we were redirected back to the “You are now in line” message. And the clock had reset.

 

Black Friday JB Hi-Fi.

The site has been unable to process visitors for at least four hours.

Other websites appear to be handling the Black Friday traffic in Australia.

Black Friday Good Guys.

At the time of publishing sites including JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Kmart, LEGO, Officeworks, Myer, Big W, Amazon Australia, Kogan and David Jones were all up and running.

ChannelNews reported last year on the Harvey Norman website crashing on Black Friday. Today the company’s website was working.



