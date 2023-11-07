OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, is taking a similar approach to when Apple released the iOS App Store by releasing a new marketplace with tools called GPTs that can be customised for specific applications making it similar to a digital platform such as iOS or Android.

Precisely a year after the launch of ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence innovator said it will launch a GPT Store by the end of the month and that GPTs can be used in a variety of ways, including tutoring children, designing a website, booking restaurant tables or creating a travel concierge.

The popularity of ChatGPT continues to rise, with the bot having recently reached 100 million weekly active users, and to keep the interest of developers, the AI company also announced they would launch a new AI model, GPT-4 Turbo designed for developers.

The new GPT-4 tool can examine up to 300 pages of text with one prompt and is 50% of the price of its preceding offering.

“We believe if you give people better tools, they will do amazing things. Eventually you’ll ask a computer for what you need, and it will do all these tasks for you,” said chief executive of OpenAI Sam Altman.

According to Satya Nadella, the chief executive of Microsoft, OpenAI has “built something magical” and the relationship between both companies was built on “getting benefits of AI broadly disseminated to everyone”.

Other examples of the capabilities of GPTs incorporated a computer science lesson planner from its partner Code.org, a non-profit that shows children how to code, as well as an Airbnb house manual, for which its AI models, such as Dall-E2, automatically generated photos and directions built on user prompts.

“We believe natural language will be a big part of how people use computers in the future. This is an interesting early example,” Altman said.

To continue to build upon its success, OpenAI will need to find ways to bankroll further innovations.

The innovator is actively seeking investments from companies such as Thrive Capital, and according to Forbes, it could have an evaluation of up to $90 billion, around three times its value half a year ago.

If this valuation comes to pass, the OpenAI would be one of the globe’s highest-evaluated private firms.