The Nothing Phone (2a) has already received the new Nothing OS 2.5.5 update, which comes with camera improvements, an April security patch, and bug fixes.

Now, the Nothing Phone (2) is said to be receiving the update, complete with the added integration of ChatGPT. Also expected are more bug fixes and camera apps.

Additionally, the company are reportedly bringing a ChatGPT widget to the phone for quick access to the home screen, as well as the option to quickly copy and paste screenshots and clipboard text into the app.

However, the user will be required to download the ChatGPT app beforehand.

The Nothing OS 2.5.5 update with ChatGPT integration is also claimed to be arriving on the Nothing Phone (1) later this month.

The company revealed the integration will also be launched on the new Ear and Ear (a) earbuds, along with all Nothing and CMF products come June.

The update is also said to bring Ultra XDR mode to the camera app, HDR switch for Photo and Portrait modes, Ring Mode in Quick Settings for sound management, RAM Booster, and new Recorder and Battery widgets.

Also expected are enhancements to system stability, NFC, and Wi-Fi connectivity, along with optimisation to volume settings, bug fixes, and general performance improvements.

See below the complete Nothing OS 2.5.5 changelog for the Nothing Phone (2):

ChatGPT Integration

“The following features are available with the latest ChatGPT version installed from the Play Store:”

“Added a new gesture option in Nothing X to start a voice conversation with ChatGPT for Nothing Ear & Nothing Ear (a). Coming soon to our other audio products.”

“Added new ChatGPT widgets to launch ChatGPT in different modes from your home screen for quicker access.”

“Added a button on the screenshot and clipboard pop-up to directly paste the content to a new conversation in ChatGPT.”

More features

“Camera now supports Ultra XDR. To set, head to Camera settings > Ultra XDR.”

“Within the camera app, Photo and Portrait Modes now feature an HDR switch. Activate or deactivate via the settings at the top.”

“Added RAM Booster feature. To set, head to Settings > System > RAM Booster.”

“Added a Ring Mode option in Quick Settings for easier sound management.”

“Added a new Recorder widget for effortless audio recording on-the-go.”

“Introduced a new Battery widget to monitor power usage more efficiently.”

“Added Glyph Interface Debug Mode to developer options.”

Improvements and Bug Fixes

“Enhanced system stability, NFC functionality, and Wi-Fi connection stability.”

“Optimised animations for smoother widget and app openings.”

“Improved response speed when setting Bluetooth in Quick Settings.”

“Optimised volume settings to make interactions more intuitive.”

“Improved clarity of album cover display in the Music Player widget.”

“Fixed experience issues when switching SIM cards with the Data during call feature enabled.”

“Resolved flickering when launching apps from Quick Settings on the lock screen.”

“Resolved flickering issues on the AOD interface.”

“Addressed the disappearance of lock screen widgets after ending screen share in certain scenarios.”

“Addressed abnormal lock screen wallpaper display when swiping-to-unlock is interrupted.”

“Fixed a widget display issue which showed Bluetooth as being off when a watch was connected.”

“Resolved frequent refreshing and flickering when setting Wi-Fi in the Quick Settings widget.”

“Other bug fixes and performance enhancements.”