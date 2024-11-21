Home > Latest News > Changes In Electrolux Management Announced

Changes In Electrolux Management Announced

By | 21 Nov 2024

Electrolux have moved to expand their sales operation in Australia with the promotion of two existing executives into new roles.

Effect from December 2, 2024, Tren Lewis, currently State Sales Manager SA/NT, (seen below) who joined the Company in 2008, will move to head up the Swedish Companies Commercial operation.

Hass Mahdi – Sales Director – ANZ said “Tren is an exceptional people leader and a highly respected professional with a proven record of bringing strong industry insights into our business operations. His innate ability in building high-performing teams has me excited about a prosperous new era for the Commercial team.”

Currently he is working on a major internal project with his State role taken over by Danielle Shrubsole.

She is set to take over the role permanently when Tran takes over Commercial operations.

Shrubsole,(seen below)  has worked in the appliance industry for 18 years, of which eight have been with Electrolux Group.

Danielle brings her strong leadership focus and highly regarded customer engagement skills to her appointment claims management.

Hass Mahdi “The promotion of Dani into the State Sales manager role is well-deserved recognition of the significant contribution she has made to the success of the South Australian sales team and her exceptional leadership capabilities. I’m extremely proud of the depth of talent we have developed in our pipeline and the opportunity we have to recognise both Dani and Tren in making these appointments.”



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
