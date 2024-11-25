Home appliances manufacturer Beko, which is ranged at major retailers including JB Hi-Fi, has announced updates to its local Australian sales team as it grows its presence further within the country.

Following Michael Tran’s departure from Beko New South Wales, Yensy Lithgow has been appointed as the new Account Manager for NSW Metro and NSW West.

The company says that Yensy brings a mix of retail, wholesale, and supplier experience to the role. “Her commitment to sustainability – a core pillar of our brand – is backed by her extensive experience in waste management, which aligns well with Beko’s industry-leading sustainability credentials,” the company said in a statement.

As ChannelNews reported a few months ago, Beko secured the 44th spot on Time Magazine and Statista’s first-ever list of the World’s Most Sustainable Companies.

The Turkish-headquartered company earned a score of 75.68 out of 100, placing it fourth among all companies in the “manufacturing and industrial production” sector. It was also the highest-ranking home appliance company on the list.

Apart from Yensy’s appointment, Beko said that it was also expanding its reach across South Australia and the Northern Territory through new agency partnerships.

GH Agencies, led by Greg Hillier, will now represent Beko in South Australia, adding to their representation of Hitachi Home Appliances in the state.

Similarly, SiM1 Agencies, headed by Simone Butler, will cover Beko in the Northern Territory, alongside their existing partnership with Hitachi Home Appliances.

Both agencies assumed their new responsibilities as of November 1, 2024.

“The appointments of Greg Hillier in South Australia and Simone Butler in the Northern Territory are exciting milestones for us as a business. This expansion strengthens our team, enabling us to build on the growth we’re already experiencing and extend our reach to even more customers,” said Eddie Gaymer, Beko Australia’s National Sales Manager.