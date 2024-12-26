Is the TV market swinging back to speakers and 4.1 audio systems.

At CES 2025 Chinese TV brand who is stripping large screen TV growth away from LG and Samsung is set to launch new HT Saturn 4.1.2 Dolby Atmos “wireless home theater system” with four speakers and a single subwoofer.

The move comes as soundbar sales slow and specialist dealers report growth in 2.1 bookshelf speakers that consumers are hooking up to TV’s.

The new Hisense Saturn speakers use a small HDMI ARC/eARC breakout box as a transmitter to manage the network this is similar configuration to LG’s offering and Sony’s Bravia Theater Quad.

Described as a substitute to a Dolby Atmos soundbar, the new Hisense audio rig has a built-in automatic room calibration system that gives you flexibility of placement for the speakers.

Similar to Bravia Theater Quad’s S-center channel set up the new Saturn audio system has a Hi-Concerto feature lets a Hisense TV’s speakers share audio with the wireless speakers.

The system only works with selective Hisense TV’s including the premium Hisense 2025 TV models.

On the back of the rig is HDMI ARC/eARC or optical output.

For music lovers the speakers also have Bluetooth and HDMI input. You can also control and configure the HT Saturn using a Hisense TV remote that looks remarkably similar to Samsung’s solar charge remotes.

The system also works with DTS:X and has a total of 13 speakers.

The new system will be on show at Hisense’s CES stand.