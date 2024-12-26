Home > Latest News > CES:Has LG Just Made It Easier To Grow Cannabis

CES:Has LG Just Made It Easier To Grow Cannabis

By | 26 Dec 2024

When you are struggling in the TV and consumer electronics market one alternative could be a move into the horticultural plant growing market, which is exactly what LG Electronics has done with the South Korean Company set to make it easier to grow indoor cannabis with a brand-new LED lamp, that is totally legal.

Set to be launched at CES 2025, LG is set is similar to what drug dealers have been using to grow illegal cannabis for decades, it’s just a tad more modern and designed for home use.

The OLED TV maker claims that their new indoor plant lamp encourages fast, healthy plant growth with a modern floor-standing lamp design.

The appliance makes plant cultivation a simple and satisfying experience the Company claims.

Data from the most recent National Drug Strategy Household Survey, reveals that LG may have tapped into a growth market with the latest research revealing that 2.5 million people (11% of the population aged 14 and over) had used cannabis in the previous 12 months in 2022–2023 (AIHW 2024).

What LG could benefit from is that Cannabis which can be grown easily with their new lamp is Australia’s most consumed illicit drug according to the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission.

The LG cannabis grower lamp is slender and upright with a circular “lampshade” and base, which is going to make any drug growers stash look pretty smart.

Described as ideal for producing fresh home-grown greens, the LG lamp offers more growing space compared to the company’s previous indoor plant growing appliance.

The height-adjustable LED growing lights provide considerable flexibility and are the ideal conditions for raising a range of different leafy green leaves.

And as for watering plants the new offering has a large, 5.68 litre -capacity water tank that delivers additional hydration between refills.

The downward-facing lights have five intensity levels to support optimal plant growth during the day, and upward-facing mood lighting to create a cozy, calming ambiance in the evening.

As for volume capability, the LG offering delivers a twenty-plant, four-seed-kit capacity.

It also delivers the right amount of water and nutrients for the number and variety of plants being grown.

As for sales LG could benefit from Australians’ love of cannabis with the nation ranking third of 20 countries for consumption of the drug according to resent research.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
LG Turns To Will.i.am To Spruik Xboom Audio, After Previous Deals With Harman Kardon & Meridan Failed
Massive $20B Ad Agency Merger Set To Impact Tech & Appliance Brands Including Apple
LG & Samsung Taking Pounding From Chinese TV Brands New Research Reveals
LG Takes Woke’ To A New Level With CES 2025 Release Of ‘Affectionate AI’
BLACK FRIDAY: High Street Retailers Facing Tougher Competition From Brands Selling Direct
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

CES:Hisense Reveals Premium 4.1 Audio Rig For TVs
Latest News
/
December 26, 2024
/
CES: Samsung To Shake Up TV Market With New Pricing, AI & OLED
Latest News
/
December 26, 2024
/
OPINION:Foxtel Digital Play Delivers 7X EBITA, Australian Sports Codes To Benefit
Latest News
/
December 23, 2024
/
BREAKING NEWS:Foxtel Sold In Mega UK Sports Deal
Latest News
/
December 23, 2024
/
Android 16 Will Make Unlocking Pixel Phones Easier
Latest News
/
December 20, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

CES:Hisense Reveals Premium 4.1 Audio Rig For TVs
Latest News
/
December 26, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Is the TV market swinging back to speakers and 4.1 audio systems. At CES 2025 Chinese TV brand who is...
Read More