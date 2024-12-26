When you are struggling in the TV and consumer electronics market one alternative could be a move into the horticultural plant growing market, which is exactly what LG Electronics has done with the South Korean Company set to make it easier to grow indoor cannabis with a brand-new LED lamp, that is totally legal.

Set to be launched at CES 2025, LG is set is similar to what drug dealers have been using to grow illegal cannabis for decades, it’s just a tad more modern and designed for home use.

The OLED TV maker claims that their new indoor plant lamp encourages fast, healthy plant growth with a modern floor-standing lamp design.

The appliance makes plant cultivation a simple and satisfying experience the Company claims.

Data from the most recent National Drug Strategy Household Survey, reveals that LG may have tapped into a growth market with the latest research revealing that 2.5 million people (11% of the population aged 14 and over) had used cannabis in the previous 12 months in 2022–2023 (AIHW 2024).

What LG could benefit from is that Cannabis which can be grown easily with their new lamp is Australia’s most consumed illicit drug according to the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission.

The LG cannabis grower lamp is slender and upright with a circular “lampshade” and base, which is going to make any drug growers stash look pretty smart.

Described as ideal for producing fresh home-grown greens, the LG lamp offers more growing space compared to the company’s previous indoor plant growing appliance.

The height-adjustable LED growing lights provide considerable flexibility and are the ideal conditions for raising a range of different leafy green leaves.

And as for watering plants the new offering has a large, 5.68 litre -capacity water tank that delivers additional hydration between refills.

The downward-facing lights have five intensity levels to support optimal plant growth during the day, and upward-facing mood lighting to create a cozy, calming ambiance in the evening.

As for volume capability, the LG offering delivers a twenty-plant, four-seed-kit capacity.

It also delivers the right amount of water and nutrients for the number and variety of plants being grown.

As for sales LG could benefit from Australians’ love of cannabis with the nation ranking third of 20 countries for consumption of the drug according to resent research.