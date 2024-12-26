Home > Latest News > CES: Samsung To Shake Up TV Market With New Pricing, AI & OLED

CES: Samsung To Shake Up TV Market With New Pricing, AI & OLED

By | 26 Dec 2024

Artificial intelligence will play a significant role in Samsung’s 2025 TV lineup, which is set to be unveiled at CES 2025. In a competitive move against LG, Samsung will introduce an expanded range of OLED TVs featuring their advanced AI Motion Enhancer Pro engine.

Already a leader in AI technology with their Galaxy smartphones, Samsung’s new AI technology significantly enhances sports coverage by delivering smoother and clearer images. This includes high-speed events like a cricket ball being bowled, motor car racing at 250 kilometers per hour, or a soccer ball hitting the net at high speed.

The AI Motion Enhancer Pro, unveiled earlier this year, detects the type of sport being viewed and uses machine learning to apply the appropriate ball detection model.

For movies and TV shows, both audio and visual quality are significantly improved thanks to Samsung’s processors, which handle millions of instructions to deliver a smoother and more realistic image.

The new Motion Rate 200 engine minimizes blur and judder in fast-moving scenes by creating or duplicating image frames, allowing the AI engine to enhance the viewing experience further. AI is also used to sharpen and smooth out motion.

At CES, Samsung will reveal both 8K and 4K OLED TVs in their 2025 lineup, as well as 4K Neo QLED TV models.

LG, struggling with TV affordability, plans to launch new QNED and QNED Evo branding to address the poor quality of their previous LCD TV models.

Samsung’s new 4K Neo QLED TV models will include sizes ranging from 43 inches to 98 inches. The QN95F range will feature 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch models, according to new certification registrations ahead of CES 2025.

In the 4K OLED TV market, the 2025 lineup will include:
• S85F: 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch
• S90F: 48-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch, 83-inch
• S95F: 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch, 83-inch

Key Australian TV retailers, who were recently flown to South Korea, have already seen the new range and described it as “competitively priced.” They anticipate a competitive battle with Hisense and TCL, especially in the QLED market.

As predicted by ChannelNews, the new range includes an 83-inch model using Samsung Display’s next-generation QD-OLED panels.

Additionally, 2025 will see the introduction of One UI for TVs, a unified interface widely used on Samsung tablets and smartphones. Observers believe that the improved Tizen OS and new AI capabilities will help Samsung compete with Hisense and TCL , who are to also launch new processors and AI features.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , , , , , , , , ,
You may also like
CES:Hisense Reveals Premium 4.1 Audio Rig For TVs
CES 2025: Meet The People Behind Startup Saviour Kickstarter
CES 2025: Standby For Next Generation HDMI 2.2 Standard
Garmin inReach Messenger Plus
CES 2025: Garmin To Showcase New SOS Satellite Communicator
CES 2025: Forget About New TV Or Audio Sony Plans To Use CES To Reveal New EV Car
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

CES:Hisense Reveals Premium 4.1 Audio Rig For TVs
Latest News
/
December 26, 2024
/
CES:Has LG Just Made It Easier To Grow Cannabis
Latest News
/
December 26, 2024
/
OPINION:Foxtel Digital Play Delivers 7X EBITA, Australian Sports Codes To Benefit
Latest News
/
December 23, 2024
/
BREAKING NEWS:Foxtel Sold In Mega UK Sports Deal
Latest News
/
December 23, 2024
/
Android 16 Will Make Unlocking Pixel Phones Easier
Latest News
/
December 20, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

CES:Hisense Reveals Premium 4.1 Audio Rig For TVs
Latest News
/
December 26, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Is the TV market swinging back to speakers and 4.1 audio systems. At CES 2025 Chinese TV brand who is...
Read More