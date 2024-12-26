Artificial intelligence will play a significant role in Samsung’s 2025 TV lineup, which is set to be unveiled at CES 2025. In a competitive move against LG, Samsung will introduce an expanded range of OLED TVs featuring their advanced AI Motion Enhancer Pro engine.

Already a leader in AI technology with their Galaxy smartphones, Samsung’s new AI technology significantly enhances sports coverage by delivering smoother and clearer images. This includes high-speed events like a cricket ball being bowled, motor car racing at 250 kilometers per hour, or a soccer ball hitting the net at high speed.

The AI Motion Enhancer Pro, unveiled earlier this year, detects the type of sport being viewed and uses machine learning to apply the appropriate ball detection model.

For movies and TV shows, both audio and visual quality are significantly improved thanks to Samsung’s processors, which handle millions of instructions to deliver a smoother and more realistic image.

The new Motion Rate 200 engine minimizes blur and judder in fast-moving scenes by creating or duplicating image frames, allowing the AI engine to enhance the viewing experience further. AI is also used to sharpen and smooth out motion.

At CES, Samsung will reveal both 8K and 4K OLED TVs in their 2025 lineup, as well as 4K Neo QLED TV models.

LG, struggling with TV affordability, plans to launch new QNED and QNED Evo branding to address the poor quality of their previous LCD TV models.

Samsung’s new 4K Neo QLED TV models will include sizes ranging from 43 inches to 98 inches. The QN95F range will feature 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch models, according to new certification registrations ahead of CES 2025.

In the 4K OLED TV market, the 2025 lineup will include:

• S85F: 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch

• S90F: 48-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch, 83-inch

• S95F: 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch, 83-inch

Key Australian TV retailers, who were recently flown to South Korea, have already seen the new range and described it as “competitively priced.” They anticipate a competitive battle with Hisense and TCL, especially in the QLED market.

As predicted by ChannelNews, the new range includes an 83-inch model using Samsung Display’s next-generation QD-OLED panels.

Additionally, 2025 will see the introduction of One UI for TVs, a unified interface widely used on Samsung tablets and smartphones. Observers believe that the improved Tizen OS and new AI capabilities will help Samsung compete with Hisense and TCL , who are to also launch new processors and AI features.