CES Ai Gaming Notebooks Set To Be Big At CES 2024

By | 7 Jan 2024

We are live on the ground at CES 2024, and one are that looks exiting when it comes to Ai and new products and that in the PC and gaming category.

On Tuesday morning Australian time Nvidia will kick off a day of big announcements, with confirmation  of the RTX 40 Super desktop GPUs, this will be followed by big announcements from Lenovo, Dell and the likes of Acer and MSI who have a new handheld gaming PC.

Nvidia is also expected to launch the RTX 4080 Super, 4070 Ti Super, and 4070 Super GPU’s.

Market leader Lenovo is tipped to launch a brand-new gaming ecosystem that is powered by Ai along with new notebooks that are more powerful than past models while chewing up less power.

Samsung 2024 gaming monitor range

AMD’s keynote is happening just before Nvidia at 7 a.m. PT in a presentation titled “Together we advance AI.” AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su will be hosting, along with the general manager of computing and graphics, Jack Huynh.

Intel’s presentation follows on Monday afternoon. They will announce new Ai capabilities for their processors.

Dell has already announced its shake-up to the XPS line this week, introducing the new XPS 13, 14, and 16, as well as some new Ultra Sharp monitors.

What I am tipping is a surprise Alienware announcement following the Intel press conference.

Gaming monitors are big at CES and the battle between Samsung and LG is well and truly on.

The two South Korean are in a race to adopt more advanced panel technology with refresh rates of 480Hz and OLED monitors.

Acer’s 27-inch 3D monitor, which was announced late last year and provides a glasses-free 3D experience is also on show at CES 2024.

MSI is reportedly readying a new handheld gaming PC called Claw that is designed to compete with Valve’s Steam Deck and Lenovo Legion Go.

After a brief teaser yesterday, pictures of MSI’s Claw handheld have appeared on X (formerly Twitter).

The Claw looks similar to Asus’ ROG Ally, complete with offset thumbsticks with what appears to be RGB lighting. Leaked benchmarks suggest MSI’s handheld will be powered by one of Intel’s latest Meteor Lake processors, a surprise choice given both Lenovo and Asus opted for AMD’s Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor instead.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
