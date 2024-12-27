Lenovo whose Australian PR Company has started isolating several Australian journalists from getting information on the Chinese Companies overseas launches is set to show a new version of their rollable notebook concept, at CES 2025.

Like they did at IFA 2025 the PR Company has failed to issue any information on Lenovo’s 2025 CES announcements.

ChannelNews is a huge fan of Lenovo’s dual screen notebooks which the new rollable appears to be similar to, with consumers often coming up to me at airport lounges to ask where I got my dual OLED screen 13” Lenovo Yoga Book 9i, which I still believe is one of the best notebooks for people who need to read an item on one screen and write on another.

Simon Malik a he/him consultant at Lenovo’s PR Agency has refused to say why only one journalist was given access to Lenovo announcements at IFA 2025, or whether the strategy of only limited exposure is a new policy at the Chinese owned Company.

Last year, Lenovo teased a rollable laptop at MWC 2023, but it was purely a prototype.

Now, we could be seeing a final go to market device that looks exactly like a normal notebook that is until one presses a button on the side of the device.

Instantly a screen starts to rise from under the keyboard and up behind the base screen.

The screen slowly grows until you have basically two laptop screens stacked on top of each other similar to the 13″ Lenovo i9 Yoga book which still needs a stand to mount the dual screens.

Observers claim that you can see a slight crease when the screen is fully extended.

The CES prototype will have resolution of 2024 x 2368 when fully extended.

ChannelNews understands that one of the issues is durability, with engineers worried that out in a real-world market the device could end up being a warranty claim nightmare if not durable enough.

Digital Trends claims that ‘Apple has a reputation for only releasing products once the tech is close to perfect, and Lenovo has a reputation for, well, kind of the opposite’.

Every year, Lenovo throws wacky new PC products at the market to see what people are interested in and see how well a new idea catches on, let’s hope this one makes it because it is a neat idea.