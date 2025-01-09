Australian accessory company Cygnett has revealed one of the must have products for travellers at CES 2025, with the company revealing a unique $99 adapter that eliminates the need for headphone cables on flights along with new bag tag options and an extended range of backup batteries.

Housed in a neat little travel case the new audio adapter is one of those products that I believe will become a must have especially for those who hate airline headphones, and have chosen to use their own choice of headphone for noise cancelling on flights but don’t want the hassle of having to plug in a cable and hope that it’s long enough to use during the flight.

The Cygnett Voyager Wireless Elite Audio Adapter allows users to plug the Voyager Audio Adapter into the seat’s headphone jack, and you’re ready to go minus the need for extender cables.

The small controller has it’s own LED display screen with users able to get 28 hours PLUS of use from the adapter on long flights.

You can also share it with a partner on a flight by pairing two wireless headphones. In the box is USB-A to USB-C cable, and AUX cable, all neatly stored in a sleek zippered travel case.

The Melbourne based company that competes globally is fast carving out a niche in the travel market with a visitors to their suite getting access to a multitude of new Australian designed accessories.

Having recently launched its dedicated travel range, Cygnett is doubling down on its investment in travel, with retailers telling ChannelNews that the category is not only “fast growing” it’s providing them with new products in a category that had limited choice in the past “Other than adapters in the past” said one retailer who is ranging the new Cygnett product.

Designed 100% in Melbourne, Cygnett has also revealed new TSA approved TravelTags, TSA Lock, as well as Voyager MagTravel 3-in-1 Wireless Charger and Voyager MagTravel 2-in-1 Wireless Charger.

“We recognize how disruptive a flat battery or loss of connectivity can be to your travel experience. The Cygnett Voyager travel range is designed to give travellers the confidence to stay connected, capture every moment, and navigate their adventures seamlessly—whether on the plane, at the hotel, or on the go,” says Jason Carrington, CEO of Cygnett.

The full range of new Cygnett products include:

Cygnett Voyager Wireless Elite Audio Adapter- RRP AU$99.95 / January 2025

Experience in-flight entertainment like never before with your wireless headphones. Simply plug the Voyager Audio Adapter into the seat’s headphone jack, and you’re ready to go! Enjoy 28+ hours of uninterrupted playtime, while the detailed LCD display ensures effortless control. Share the journey by pairing two wireless headphones or stream your audio to compatible speaker systems. Voyager comes complete with a plane adapter, USB-A to USB-C cable, and AUX cable, all neatly stored in a sleek zippered travel case.

Cygnett Voyager Bluetooth® TravelTag TSA Lock – RRP AU$59.95 / January 2025

Secure your valuables with the Voyager TravelTag, featuring a TSA-approved lock that allows screeners to inspect and relock your luggage securely. With Apple’s official Find My technology, it ensures effortless tracking of your belongings. The rechargeable battery lasts up to 120 days and recharges in just an hour via the USB-C port, making it a reliable companion for every journey. Built with a theft-resistant stainless steel flexible shackle, it offers superior durability, while the 3-digit combination provides over 1,000 possible codes for added security.

Cygnett Voyager MagTravel 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Qi2.0 – RRP AU$199.95 / January 2025

This compact 3-in-1 Qi2.0 wireless charger is the perfect travel companion for your Apple devices. With dedicated charging zones for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, you can wirelessly fast charge all three devices simultaneously. Weighing just 186g, it folds into a portable 153mm x 85mm x 23mm size, making it easy to carry. Powered by Qi2.0 technology, it delivers up to 25W total output and works best with a 25W wall charger. It includes a 1.2m USB-C to USB-C cable for quick setup. Travel lighter, charge faster.

Cygnett Voyager MagTravel 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Qi2.0 – RRP AU$169.95 / January 2025

This sleek 2-in-1 Qi2.0 wireless charger is the perfect travel companion for your Apple devices. With two dedicated charging zones, you can power up your iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time, or easily switch to charge your AirPods. Weighing just 123g, it folds for easy portability and includes a 1.2m USB-C to USB-C cable. Works best with a 25W wall charger.