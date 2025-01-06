Belkin is getting into the Creator market, with a new range of products revealed at CES 2025.

Described as a “comprehensive toolset designed to meet the needs of budding creators” the new range includes accessories and a pair of tiny wireless clip-on microphones with a 100m transmission range.

These mics are battery-powered and last up to 5.5 hours per charge and can be easily operated via the click of a button that allows users to mute, record or make adjustments to the sound. The kit comes with a USB-C cable for charging the mics.

Also included is a tripod and a magnetic mount for a smartphone.

The tripod reaches 1.7m in height and the mount can be adjusted to suit different shooting angles.

While the kit allows for hands free recording the camera won’t track people as they move around the room, so creators will have to stay in the frame.

Belkin claims that the bundle has been designed to integrate with its Auto-Tracking Stand Pro, which does track movement, but that costs extra.

Belkin hasn’t announced how much this bundle will cost with a launch tipped for May.

The Company that normally loves creating products for the Apple market has announced new magnetic charging accessories including MagSafe and this time round there are even non-Apple-certified alternatives).

The company’s Stage PowerGrip is a wireless power bank, camera-like grip and stand rolled into one. It even has a little screen and comes in several fun colours.

Belkin pitches the PowerGrip which is available in six colours as an accessory for creators and travelers.

This accessory has a thick bulge similar to what you’d find on a DSLR or mirrorless camera.

Inside the bulge is its 10,000mAh battery, which delivers 7.5W magnetic wireless charging.

An LED on its backside gives you a quick way to check its battery level. And a retractable USB-C cable is tucked inside the accessory, so you don’t need to remember to throw a separate one in your bag.

Belkin says the PowerGrip will be available in powder blue, sandbox, fresh yellow, pepper and lavender (the company’s press images show a sixth black option, too). It’s scheduled to ship this May. Unfortunately, Belkin hasn’t yet announced pricing.