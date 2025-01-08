As Technics celebrates its 60th anniversary, it has launched its latest true wireless earbuds, the EAH-AZ100, at CES 2025.

The EAH-AZ100 features Magnetic Fluid Driver technology that Technics claims “creates clean, high-resolution, low-vibration and low-distortion sounds for the most authentic, balanced audio, true to the original source.”

The Magnetic Fluid Driver technology has been miniaturised from the Technics EAH-TZ700 wired, in-ear monitors. It is an oil-type liquid filled with magnetic particles that is injected into the space between the driver magnet and voice coil to enable low-distortion playback.

Its One-touch Conversation Mode pauses music and switches to transparent mode with a focus on the “voice” element. When the earbuds are taken out, sensors automatically pause the music and disable the touch sensors. Putting the earbuds back on automatically resumes the music.

The spatial audio on the earbuds are optimised for Dolby Atmos, which is expected to make Atmos sources sound even more immersive. Also, Dolby Head Tracking responds to head movements, creating a more realistic sound field change.

The EAH-AZ100 also has a new “Voice Focus AI” feature that combines an AI noise reduction chip and three microphones in each earbud, analyses incoming sound such as traffic noise or ambient sounds, and adjusts the audio quality to offer better call clarity for both the person speaking and listening.

The earbuds are Qi Wireless Charging compatible, with improved battery life. Technics claims that with advanced noise cancelling activated, the earbuds have up to 10 hours of playback time left out of the case and up to 28 hours with it.

It supports the new Bluetooth LE Audio standard and Auracast feature to pair and share an audio experience, as well as the LC3 codec for low-latency audio when gaming or viewing videos. It is also compatible with Google Fast Pair, so Android users can sync up chosen nearby devices and accessories automatically.

Using the Technics Audio Connect App, users can use the location tracking feature if the earbuds are misplaced.

The EAH-AZ100 are priced at $499 and will be available in sleek Silver and Black in Australia from 1 February 2025 at JB Hi-Fi and selected Technics audio specialist retailers, as well as Amazon.