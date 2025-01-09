Even as a major battle is unfolding between TV brands with TCL pushing forward with innovative technology (you can read our in-depth coverage of it on ChannelNews here), the brand used CES 2025 to also highlight its home appliance products.

These include the TCL FreshIN 3.0 Air Conditioner, the TCL Free Built-in Refrigerator and the P680 Washer-Dryer Set.

The TCL FreshIN 3.0 Air Conditioner is expected to come to Australia this year. The company claims noise levels as low as 16dB. It says the device features the Quadruple Noise Reduction System with which noise can be reduced by 17% when activating the fresh air function.

Managing the quality of the air, it passes the air through quadruple purification filters, including a preliminary filter, silver ion antibacterial layer, HEPA high efficiency filter and high-density filter.

A display on the air conditioner informs users of the air quality. Equipped with an integrated TVOC sensor, it instantly detects various common harmful particles in the space. That display also reminds you when the filter life is below 20% to ensure that you can change the filter.

The air conditioner also features TCL’s patented design of liftable fresh air inlet – “FreshIN”, wherein the AC will let you know when fresh air comes into your room and directs it through the top panel.

After the fresh air has been drawn into the air conditioner, it will be cooled down or warmed up to come out at the same indoor temperature with 0.3 degree difference to avoid big changes in ambient room temperature.

An evaporator features a self-cleaning process that includes dewing, frosting, defrosting, drying and 58℃ sterilizing to eliminate bacteria.

TCL says that the air conditioner can also be operated via Smart Voice Control, for which it does not require an internet connection.

Exact pricing and availability dates for Australia are yet to be confirmed.

Apart from the air conditioners, the TCL Free Built-in Refrigerator features what TCL calls a T-Fresh system that is equipped with multiple ion generating devices, reportedly releasing billion-level plasma in all directions, forming positive and negative ion groups. It says the concentration is twice that of ordinary refrigerators and it helps increase the freshness of food stored in the fridge.

The temperature of the convertible zone can be changed from 5℃ to -20℃ via the electronic panel. Via an electronic panel, you can adjust the temperature between three modes: Fast Chill, Fish&Meat, and Fruit&Veg.

An AI radar regularly monitors the temperature in the frost-free fridge and then adjusts to within ±0.5℃ of the desired temperature.

TCL’s P680 Washer-Dryer Set meanwhile provides stackable solutions for compact spaces, and features anti-wrinkle technology and intuitive cycles for better garment care.

TCL says that its Brushless Inverter Technology reduces friction of the motor, eliminating high-frequency sound emitted by general carbon brush motor. The company provides a 10-year warranty on its Inverter Motor.

The machine has eight different wash modes in order to tailor the wash cycle to each type of washed items (fabrics, colours and shape).

It offers a deep clean with steam mode too. The Steam wash cycle improves the cleaning quality by releasing steam from the bottom of the drum to thoroughly saturate all garments inside, reducing bacteria and allergens.

Details of the availability and pricing of the refrigerator and washer-dryer set are yet to be confirmed for Australia.