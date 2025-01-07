As TV battles go, there is no bigger battle unfolding than South Korean and Japanese brands Vs Chinese brands, then there are the sub battles with Chinese brands Hisense and TCL both trying to outdo each other, the winner is set to be the consumer with new technology revealed at CES 2025 set to take TV viewing to a new level.

TCL the #1 TV manufacturer in the world who builds TV’s for both LG and Sony, believes the future for premium TVs is Mini LED and Precise Dimming with OLED coming under immense pressure due in part to the high cost vs the perceived quality, with TCL claiming that their new QM6K series TVs deliver “superior quality to OLED at a lower price” for consumers.

In what is being described as TCL’s “phased series launch strategy,” the QM6K is the first TV in a phased roll out, that will see the business seriously challenge their competitors with Australian retailers at CES telling ChannelNews that “several brands are under pressure from Chinese brands such TCL and Hisense”.

The TCL QM6K packs a lot of new hardware, including a new processor and AI software.

When rolled out in Australia the QM6K will be available in six sizes ranging from 50 inches all the way up to a 98-inch model.

50-inch (50QM6K):

55-inch (55QM6K):

65-inch (65QM6K):

75-inch (75QM6K):

85-inch (85QM6K):

98-inch (98QM6K):

The 85″ and 95-inch versions of the QM6K feature a special matte finish designed to cut down on glare similar to what Samsung has delivered in their new TV’s including their new Frame.

The QM6K is built around a Mini-LED display with quantum dots — what TCL refers to as “QD-Mini LED. What’s new is their Zero-Delay Transient Response technology, which TCL management claims improves quick transitions between dark and bright images.

Both brightness and dimming capabilities are improved on account of its Super High Energy LED Chip, which manages up to 500 local dimming zones.

On the gaming side of things, the QM6K is ready for action with a full suite of HDMI 2.1 inputs and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz in 4K.

AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro is also built into TCL’s new display platform.

There is also Dolby Vision support, an Onkyo 2.1 sound system and TCL’s AiPQ Pro Processor.

At today’s TCL launch senior Google executives were on hand to talk up their Gemini technology that is being built into the new TCL AI TVs.

The QM6K user experience has been built around the Google TV smart platform with both Chinese TV brands committed to Google AI over Microsoft’s Copilot.

In 2025 TCL TV owners will notice multiple improvements of TCL’s performance boost, the first being a new chip — the Super High Energy LED Chip — that increases brightness output by 53% and light efficiency by 10%.

The Company has also worked on how light is focused with a new Condensed Micro Lens which is an upgraded version of last year’s Ultra Wide-Angle Dual Focus Lens introduced into the 2025 TCL TV range.

TCL also has redesigned their backlight system with decreased optical distance — the space between the diffuser plate and the backlight reduced from 25 millimeters to 8 millimeters for what is called the TCL Micro OD.

TCL says the closer distance “virtually eliminates any halo effect,” or blooming, as it’s often referred to, for over 18% better blooming control.

In addition, backlight uniformity is improved by 143%.

They have also introduced a high contrast CSOT HVA panel that does a better job of blocking light when the LCD is in its closed position.

TCL says it achieves a 7,000:1 static contrast ratio.

There is also some processing improvements related to the backlight technology, with TCL’s Zero-Delay Transient Response creating “virtually no lag between the input signal and the backlight response.”

Additionally, a new bidirectional 23-bit backlight controller allows for fine control of over 65,000 levels of brightness, similar to what the Sony Bravia 9 had in 2024.

Pricing for the Australia market is yet to be revealed.