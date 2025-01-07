Six months after Netflix canned its planned adaptation of the Horizon Zero Dawn video game into an action series, Sony has revealed at CES 2025 that it will produce a movie version.

The company also announced an anime based on Ghost of Tsushima Legends, the multi-mode game version of Ghost of Tsushima; revealed an April release date for the second series of The Last Of Us (based on the 2020 game The Last Of Us Pt II) on HBO; and spoke about the launch of new manga app Crunchyroll Manga.

Netflix announced in 2022 that it was working with The Umbrella Academy’s Steve Blackman on a series based on Horizon Zero Dawn, but in 2024 it was revealed that the project had been canned.

However Sony is willing to invest in the franchise – which includes the game Horizon Forbidden West (2022) and Horizon Call of the Mountain (2023) – and is also involved in the PS5 and PC game Lego Horizon Adventures, released late in 2024.

The Horizon Zero Dawn movie is a collaboration between PlayStation Studios and Columbia Pictures.

At the Sony reveal event in Las Vegas on Tuesday (Sydney time) PlayStation’s Asad Qizilbash said the project was in its “early stages of development”.

“Just imagine, Aloy’s beloved origin story set in a vibrant, far future world filled with the giant machines, brought to you for the first time on the big screen,” he said, referring to the main character.