Home > Latest News > CES 2025: Sony Opens Preorders For Afeela EV

CES 2025: Sony Opens Preorders For Afeela EV

By | 7 Jan 2025
Sony Honda Mobility Afeela 1

Sony Honda Mobility took to the stage at CES 2025 to announce that their first electric car, Afeela 1, is now open for preorders.

The vehicle has been five years in the making and is a result of a joint venture between Honda and Sony

Initially, it is offered in two trims: the A$143,762 Afeela 1 Origin and the A$164,551 Afeela 1 Signature.

Sony Honda Mobility Afeela 1

 

They come with a complimentary three-year subscription to several in-car features including the company’s Level 2+ driver assist and an AI-powered personal assistant.

For now, the company has limited the preorders to those who live in California, with no details offered immediately as to when it will be available in markets outside the US, including Australia.

Sony Honda Mobility Afeela 1

 

Afeela 1 is scheduled for US production at an existing plant in Ohio with deliveries expected to commence in mid-2026.

The EV has a claimed EPA-estimated range of up to 300 miles, and built-in support for Tesla’s Supercharger network.

A 3D Motion Management System, which includes posture control technology, integrates control of the motor, brakes, and suspension to adjust ride comfort and handling on various road surfaces.

Sony Honda Mobility Afeela 1

 

Inside, it features screens across the dashboard. There are 40 sensors (cameras, LiDAR, radars, ultrasonic sensors) equipped on the Afeela 1 to help it sense and collect data from the surroundings for semi-autonomous driving assistance.

At the CES, Sony Honda Mobility CEO Yasuhide Mizuno summoned the vehicle onstage by speaking “Come on out, Afeela” into his phone.

Sony Honda Mobility Afeela 1

 

The company noted that Afeela 1 can be upgraded and expanded via OTA (Over-the-Air) updates.

Mizuno described the Afeela 1 showcased at CES 2025 as a “near final” version, and hence they could be small tweaks before the final production version makes it to customers.



About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
CES 2025: Forget About New TV Or Audio Sony Plans To Use CES To Reveal New EV Car
New York’s New EV Charging ‘Trees’ Announced, Is NSW Set For A Similar Revolution?
Apple considering home robotics space – reports
Apple Considers Entering Home Robotics Space
Coles Changes Delivery Service, Goes Greener
LG’s New Vision Includes Being a Media Company
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

CES 2025: Sony To Adapt ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ Video Game Into Movie
Latest News
/
January 7, 2025
/
CES 2025: Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Inside 60 New PC Designs
Latest News
/
January 7, 2025
/
Acer CES 2025
CES 2025: Acer Showcases New Handheld Gaming Controller, Copilot+ And Gaming PCs
Latest News
/
January 7, 2025
/
CES 2025: Samsung Rolls Out New Gaming Monitors
Latest News
/
January 7, 2025
/
Conceptual Product From Withings Offers 360° View Of Health
Latest News
/
January 7, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

CES 2025: Sony To Adapt ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ Video Game Into Movie
Latest News
/
January 7, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Six months after Netflix canned its planned adaptation of the Horizon Zero Dawn video game into an action series, Sony...
Read More