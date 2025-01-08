Home > Latest News > CES 2025: Savant’s New System Gives More Control Over Home Power Distribution

CES 2025: Savant’s New System Gives More Control Over Home Power Distribution

By | 8 Jan 2025

At CES 2025 in Las Vegas, smart home solutions company Savant Systems – whose products are distributed in Australia through Queensland-based Aviation – unveiled a new feature that allows automated control over your home’s power use.

The new Savant Smart Budget feature consists of Savant Power Modules that can be added into an existing electrical panel, as well as software that regulates the power output of the electrical panel.

It allows you to have automated control of individual circuits so that you do not exceed the limit of your breaker box’s capacity.

Savant says users can easily prioritise how and when power is used in the home by monitoring live consumption, shedding unnecessary loads, and balancing usage within a limited electrical service.

 

You could, for example, set it up such that power only goes to your EV overnight after you’re done appliances such as an oven which pulls a large amount of power.

The Smart Budget kit will include two 30-amp single-pole circuit breakers, which Savant calls “Power Modules,” along with a double-pole 60-amp one and a current tracker for circuits you only want to monitor, reported The Verge. It also includes a Savant “Director” hub and sensors.

Savant says its system, which starts at $1,500 (A$2407) requires installation by a licensed electrician, is more affordable than the alternative of working with your electric utility provider to upgrade to higher amperage service, which “could cost in the tens of thousands of dollars.”

Savant Smart Budget is expected to be available in Q2 2025, although pricing and exact availability dates for Australia are yet to be confirmed.



