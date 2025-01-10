Home > Latest News > CES 2025: Samsung Trifold Speculation Heats Up, Limited Production Run Tipped

CES 2025: Samsung Trifold Speculation Heats Up, Limited Production Run Tipped

10 Jan 2025

Last November, in the wake of Huawei releasing its trifold phone the Mate XT, talk turned to Samsung and its plans for a similar device.

At CES 2025 in Las Vegas (January 7-10) Samsung has displayed a trifold phone as part of a range of electronics that are in development.

They offer a glimpse into the future, but may not illustrate the final design and specs. In fact, a product may never come to market.

 

Huawei Mate XT.

That said, many are expecting Samsung to release a trifold in 2025.

Tips out of Korea suggest it will be launched in the second half of the year, with a limited run of 300,000 units.

It’s expected to be expensive, with Trusted Reviews suggesting a price point of around 2,000 pounds (A$3,928).

Patents have been granted to the company for a device with two hinges, so we’ll just have to wait and see. 

Samsung Trifold concept at CES 2025. Photo: CNET.

There have been questions raised over the sturdiness of Huawei’s trifold Mate XT, which we discovered some sellers were trying to flog for A$11,000 on release last September.

CNET had a nosey about the items on display and noted a trifold concept phone.

Other devices on display included a watch with an OLED display, a stretchable screen that mimics 3D, rollable screen tech that extends vertically and horizontally, and a smart speaker with a rollable display.



