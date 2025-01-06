Samsung is set to reveal the world’s first 18.1-inch foldable OLED display at CES 2025.

The 18.1-inch foldable panel which roughly the size of two tablets, can be folded down to a 13-inch screen, similar in size to what Lenovo is trying to do with their new 2025 notebook range but instead of a fold the Chinese Company is using a slider for the second screen.

Equipped with touch functionality, users can use it either as a laptop or a tablet.

The display can also work as a monitor when paired with a keyboard.

Samsung Display will also showcase new flexible displays, including the Slidable Flex Duet, a tablet that extends from 8.1 inches to 12.4 inches by pulling both sides, and the Slidable Flex Solo, a 13-inch screen that expands into 17.3 inches on one side.

The slidable Flex Vertical opens vertically from a compact 5.1-inch smartphone size to a 6.7-inch display.