CES 2025: Samsung To Reveal World First 18.1 Inch Foldable OLED Display

By | 6 Jan 2025

Samsung is set to reveal the world’s first 18.1-inch foldable OLED display at CES 2025.

The 18.1-inch foldable panel which roughly the size of two tablets, can be folded down to a 13-inch screen, similar in size to what Lenovo is trying to do with their new 2025 notebook range but instead of a fold the Chinese Company is using a slider for the second screen.

Equipped with touch functionality, users can use it either as a laptop or a tablet.

The display can also work as a monitor when paired with a keyboard.

Samsung Display will also showcase new flexible displays, including the Slidable Flex Duet, a tablet that extends from 8.1 inches to 12.4 inches by pulling both sides, and the Slidable Flex Solo, a 13-inch screen that expands into 17.3 inches on one side.

The slidable Flex Vertical opens vertically from a compact 5.1-inch smartphone size to a 6.7-inch display.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
