Home > Latest News > CES 2025: Samsung, Google Launch Eclipsa Audio – Has Dolby Atmos Met Its Match?

CES 2025: Samsung, Google Launch Eclipsa Audio – Has Dolby Atmos Met Its Match?

By | 6 Jan 2025

A 3D audio tech developed by Samsung and Google – Eclipsa – will be included in Samsung’s 2025 TV and soundbar lineups, from Crystal UHD to Neo QLED 8K, the company announced ahead of the start of CES 2025.

Eclipsa Audio “allows creators to adjust audio data such as the location and intensity of sounds, along with spatial reflections, to create an immersive three-dimensional sound experience”, the company said.

The result “brings captivating audio and visual experiences closer to consumers than ever before”.

“We are proud to lead the industry with the integration of Eclipsa Audio into our 2025 TV and soundbar lineup,” said Taeyong Son, Executive Vice President and Head of the R&D Team, Visual Display Business, Samsung. “This innovation opens new possibilities for immersive audio experiences and reinforces our commitment to shaping the future of home entertainment.”

This year creators will be able to upload videos with Eclipsa Audio tracks to YouTube, Samsung said. And viewers with 2025 Samsung devices will be able to watch YouTube videos “with premium spatial audio when available”.

Samsung and Google are working with the Telecommunications Technology Association (TTA) to create a certification program for devices using Eclipsa Audio, “ensuring that consumers experience the highest standards of sound fidelity”.

“We believe that Eclipsa Audio has the potential to change the way we experience sound,” said Jim Bankoski, Vice President of Engineering, Google Chrome. “We are excited to see how the creator community uses it to create new and innovative audio experiences.”

 



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
CES 2025: Samsung Uses AI To Deliver Superior New TV Range
CES 2025: Crowdfunded AI Glasses Won’t Make You Look Like A ‘Weirdo’
CES 2025: CE Trends, Industry To Grow This Year
CES 2025: Latest In Computing From Samsung, Dell, HP, Asus
CES 2025: Samsung To Reveal World First 18.1 Inch Foldable OLED Display
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Amazon Seeks Oz Workers For LEO Satellites, As UK Plans Revealed
Latest News
/
January 6, 2025
/
CES 2025: Samsung Uses AI To Deliver Superior New TV Range
Latest News
/
January 6, 2025
/
CES 2025: Crowdfunded AI Glasses Won’t Make You Look Like A ‘Weirdo’
Latest News
/
January 6, 2025
/
CES 2025: Aiper’s Smart Sprinkler Creates A Map Of Your Lawn
Latest News
/
January 6, 2025
/
Leaked Photo Of Galaxy S25 Ultra Emerges
Latest News
/
January 6, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Amazon Seeks Oz Workers For LEO Satellites, As UK Plans Revealed
Latest News
/
January 6, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Amazon is advertising for Australian workers for Project Kuiper, its low earth orbiting (LEO) satellite program. It comes as Amazon...
Read More