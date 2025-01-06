A 3D audio tech developed by Samsung and Google – Eclipsa – will be included in Samsung’s 2025 TV and soundbar lineups, from Crystal UHD to Neo QLED 8K, the company announced ahead of the start of CES 2025.

Eclipsa Audio “allows creators to adjust audio data such as the location and intensity of sounds, along with spatial reflections, to create an immersive three-dimensional sound experience”, the company said.

The result “brings captivating audio and visual experiences closer to consumers than ever before”.

“We are proud to lead the industry with the integration of Eclipsa Audio into our 2025 TV and soundbar lineup,” said Taeyong Son, Executive Vice President and Head of the R&D Team, Visual Display Business, Samsung. “This innovation opens new possibilities for immersive audio experiences and reinforces our commitment to shaping the future of home entertainment.”

This year creators will be able to upload videos with Eclipsa Audio tracks to YouTube, Samsung said. And viewers with 2025 Samsung devices will be able to watch YouTube videos “with premium spatial audio when available”.

Samsung and Google are working with the Telecommunications Technology Association (TTA) to create a certification program for devices using Eclipsa Audio, “ensuring that consumers experience the highest standards of sound fidelity”.

“We believe that Eclipsa Audio has the potential to change the way we experience sound,” said Jim Bankoski, Vice President of Engineering, Google Chrome. “We are excited to see how the creator community uses it to create new and innovative audio experiences.”