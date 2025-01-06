Roborock which already had an impressive showing at IFA 2024, has now showcased an all-new robot vacuum at CES 2025.

The new Saros Z70 flagship robot vacuum features a robotic arm that can, for example, lift lightweight objects that weigh up to 300 grams, such as small pieces of clothing or a soft toy, out of the way when cleaning the floor.

The Saros Z70’s arm is “the first-of-its-kind mass-produced foldable robotic arm with five axis,” claims Roborock. Called the OmniGrip, it can unfold, extend, and twist horizontally and vertically to pick up items.

A camera and LED light in the arm senses objects, while sensors allow it to detect an object’s weight and determine its positioning.

The company says that in the first cleaning run, the Saros Z70 will detect and mark objects it can lift. It then returns to those previously identified objects and moves them to areas it has already cleaned, while cleaning the area that those objects were previously covering. In a third run, it can go back to those objects and then place them in preprogrammed areas of house – such as a laundry basket.

Upcoming OTA upgrades to the technology on this vacuum will eventually allow it to help users to find misplaced objects around the house. Using the robot’s navigation and obstacle recognition system called StarSight Autonomous System 2.0, a user can train the robot to recognise specific objects, such as your purse, and then using the app, it will show you where the robot last spotted that item.

StarSight launched on the Qrevo Slim and uses 3D time-of-flight sensors, RGB cameras, and machine learning to navigate and identify obstacles, reported The Verge. The AI-powered machine learning allows the Z70 to detect and navigate up to 108 preprogrammed objects.

Furthermore, the Z70 uses a new laser-powered obstacle avoidance technology called VertiBeam, which Roborock says can more accurately clean around cables and irregularly shaped furniture.

The Saros Z70 features 22,000Pa of suction power, a dual anti-tangle system for the robot’s roller brushes, and dual spinning mops that can not only lift 2.2cm to avoid carpets but also automatically detach at the base station when mopping isn’t required.

It is less than 8cm high, allowing it to comfortably slip under low sofas. It also has an AdaptLift chassis that debuted on the Qrevo Curv.

The Saros Z70 pairs with Roborock’s new Multifunctional Dock 4.0 to charge, auto-empty, refill and drain its water tanks, and maintain the mops with hot water washing and hot air drying. It now has a new 2.5-hour fast-charge feature too.

The new vacuum will be updated to support Matter 1.4, allowing the vacuums to work with any Matter-enabled smart home platform.

Roborock has not yet confirmed pricing or availability for the Australian market, although general availability of the product is expected to begin in June 2025.