Home > Latest News > CES 2025: Onkyo Ramps The Amps

CES 2025: Onkyo Ramps The Amps

By | 8 Jan 2025

Onkyo has unveiled the new Icon Series of amplifiers at CES 2025.

There are three boosters in the lineup – Icon P-80 network preamplifier, M-80 power amplifier and A-50 network integrated amplifier.

The two-channel Icon P-80 preamp comes with DIDRC – Onkyo’s patented technology aimed at reducing high-frequency noise at a high slew rate – installed in the DAC filter section and phono stage. This Onkyo claimed, led to listeners experiencing an “emotional sound”.

Equipped with HDMI ARC, Dirac Live Room Correction (Limited Version 20Hz-500Hz), (w/DLBC/ART option), Wi-Fi / AirPlay 2 / Chromecast, Bluetooth, Roon Ready, Separate Phonostage, supports (MM/MC) and a “high-quality” phono terminal, 5mm aluminium front panel, three-piece housing and a fan-less design to eliminate noise.

Hardwire or cast your content from any of the built-in platforms: Spotify, Tidal, qobuz, Amazon Music, TuneIn, QQ Music, AirPlay 2 and Google Cast. Compatible with Onkyo controller.

Available Q4 2025. RRP US$1,999 (A$3,207).

Icon M-80 (pictured at top) is a two-channel hi-fi power amplifier (200W@4ohms, 150W@8ohms).

It features a symmetrical class AB amplifier, patented DIDRC distortion reduction circuitry (Driver Stage), three-pieces housing, 5mm aluminium front panel and fan-less design that eliminates noise, a custom high current power supply to provide “dynamic full-range sound” and an extrusion aluminum heat sink that suppresses vibration.

Available Q4 2025. RRP US$1,999 (A$3,207)

Icon A50.

The Icon A-50 (above) is a two-channel hi-fi integrated amplifier features three-stage inverted Darlington amplifier (180W@4ohms and 140W@8ohms) that drives high current signals with minimal distortion “for clear and strong content just as the creator intended”, Onkyo said.

Combined with HDMI ARC, Dirac Live Room Correction (full bandwidth is optional), Wi-Fi / AirPlay 2 / Chromecast, Bluetooth, Roon Ready, Separate Phono stage, supports (MM/MC) and phono terminal, 5mm aluminium front panel and fan-less design.

Available Q4 2025. RRP US$1,499 (A$2,405).



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
CES 2025: Acer Adds Slim Gaming Laptop To Predator Range
CES 2025: Asus Takes It Up To Apple With 32Hr Battery Life 1 kilo OLED Notebook Range
CES 2025: Lenovo’s New Yoga Positions
CES 2025: New Klipsch Party Speakers With Airhorn, Mic And Applause
CES 2025: Sony To Adapt ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ Video Game Into Movie
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

CES 2025: Lenovo Showcases Extensive Range Of New Tabs
Latest News
/
January 8, 2025
/
Samsung Ballie
CES 2025: Samsung’s Ballie Home Robot Set To Roll Out This Year
Latest News
/
January 8, 2025
/
CES 2025: Acer Adds Slim Gaming Laptop To Predator Range
Latest News
/
January 8, 2025
/
CES 2025: Asus Takes It Up To Apple With 32Hr Battery Life 1 kilo OLED Notebook Range
Latest News
/
January 8, 2025
/
CES 2025: Ecovacs Showcases Expanded Home Robotics Lineup
Latest News
/
January 8, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

CES 2025: Lenovo Showcases Extensive Range Of New Tabs
Latest News
/
January 8, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
At CES 2025 in Las Vegas, Lenovo showcased a number of Android tabs which are set to allow it to...
Read More