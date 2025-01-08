Onkyo has unveiled the new Icon Series of amplifiers at CES 2025.

There are three boosters in the lineup – Icon P-80 network preamplifier, M-80 power amplifier and A-50 network integrated amplifier.

The two-channel Icon P-80 preamp comes with DIDRC – Onkyo’s patented technology aimed at reducing high-frequency noise at a high slew rate – installed in the DAC filter section and phono stage. This Onkyo claimed, led to listeners experiencing an “emotional sound”.

Equipped with HDMI ARC, Dirac Live Room Correction (Limited Version 20Hz-500Hz), (w/DLBC/ART option), Wi-Fi / AirPlay 2 / Chromecast, Bluetooth, Roon Ready, Separate Phonostage, supports (MM/MC) and a “high-quality” phono terminal, 5mm aluminium front panel, three-piece housing and a fan-less design to eliminate noise.

Hardwire or cast your content from any of the built-in platforms: Spotify, Tidal, qobuz, Amazon Music, TuneIn, QQ Music, AirPlay 2 and Google Cast. Compatible with Onkyo controller.

Available Q4 2025. RRP US$1,999 (A$3,207).

Icon M-80 (pictured at top) is a two-channel hi-fi power amplifier (200W@4ohms, 150W@8ohms).

It features a symmetrical class AB amplifier, patented DIDRC distortion reduction circuitry (Driver Stage), three-pieces housing, 5mm aluminium front panel and fan-less design that eliminates noise, a custom high current power supply to provide “dynamic full-range sound” and an extrusion aluminum heat sink that suppresses vibration.

Available Q4 2025. RRP US$1,999 (A$3,207)

The Icon A-50 (above) is a two-channel hi-fi integrated amplifier features three-stage inverted Darlington amplifier (180W@4ohms and 140W@8ohms) that drives high current signals with minimal distortion “for clear and strong content just as the creator intended”, Onkyo said.

Combined with HDMI ARC, Dirac Live Room Correction (full bandwidth is optional), Wi-Fi / AirPlay 2 / Chromecast, Bluetooth, Roon Ready, Separate Phono stage, supports (MM/MC) and phono terminal, 5mm aluminium front panel and fan-less design.

Available Q4 2025. RRP US$1,499 (A$2,405).