By | 3 Jan 2025

Advances in monitor tech have led the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) and its member companies to update several front-of-screen performance standard and logo programs.

VESA will showcase its latest video standards – including the new ClearMR and DisplayHDR True Black performance tiers – via product demos at CES 2025.

It said the updates are designed “to help drive the industry to produce better-quality display products for consumers and content creators”. 

New performance tiers have been added to VESA’s ClearMR standard for measuring motion blur that are designed for the next generation of ultra-high-refresh-rate displays for competitive gamers, such as 480-Hz and above displays.

They also include a new 1,000 luminance performance tier for VESA’s DisplayHDR True Black standard to validate new OLED displays featuring the high luminance and greater color accuracy necessary to support professional video content creation.

“Marking one of VESA’s most successful standards, DisplayHDR True Black has helped unite the display ecosystem behind a common set of performance metrics to optimise emissive display technologies and enable products that provide a visually stunning experience for home theatre and gaming enthusiasts,” said Roland Wooster, Chairman of the VESA task group responsible for DisplayHDR True Black and ClearMR. 

“The ability for OLED displays to achieve 1,000 nit peak brightness for HDR content represents a significant breakthrough for the technology and a key cross-over point into content creation applications.”

He said that by adding a new 1,000 performance tier to VESA’s DisplayHDR True Black standard, consumers will know that “certified products have successfully passed a robust set of test criteria and represent a premium standard for OLED HDR displays”.

“Our ClearMR standard has seen an even faster ramp-up in adoption since its introduction two-and-a-half years ago compared to DisplayHDR over the same period, demonstrating the success of the program in helping consumers compare motion blur among certified products using a true quality metric for motion performance.”

Wooster said since ClearMR’s launch, VESA has been “incrementally adding new tiers only at sufficiently large differences to ensure that they are meaningfully and noticeably visible to highly attuned gamers. We are pleased to be able to show a select number of products that have met these new higher performance tiers on both standards at CES”.



