Miami, Las Vegas and New York are the latest three musical cities to be acknowledged by Indianapolis speaker company Klipsch.

The new Music City Party Speakers, launched at CES 2025, bring up the rear of the Detroit, Austin and Nashville speakers from 2023.

The Bluetooth 5.2 speakers are master-tuned by Roy Delgado, protégé of founder Paul W.Klipsch, and contain Klipsch’s patented horn-loaded technology.

“It all started with a party,” Delgado said. “Our founder was the DJ when he debuted his legendary Klipschorn loudspeaker at a victory dance in Hope, Arkansas, celebrating the end of WWII.”

Klipsch said “high efficiency, low distortion principles baked into these three new speakers means that the listener gets seriously impressive acoustics while saving on battery power”.

All models come with a microphone for karaoke, handles for carting, buttons for airhorn, record-scratch and applause “to pump up the crowd”, and RGB lighting in various patterns and colours.

All three models can be tweaked via the Klipsch Connect Plus app, which allows for customised EQ settings and light patterns.

Klipsch Vegas

Horn-loaded compression tweeter, combined with a 5.25″ woofer; eight hours of battery life (no lights), six hours of battery life (lights on); max output 95dB; frequency response 45Hz-20kHz +/-6dB; pole mount and mic; IPX4 Rated; 12.1″ W x 16.4″ H x 11.8″ D; RRP US$299 (A$480).

Klipsch Miami

Horn-loaded compression tweeter, dual 5.25” woofers, and custom front ports; 18 hours of battery life (no lights), 10 hours of battery life (lights on); max output: 105dB; frequency response 40Hz-20kHz +/-6dB; pole mount, trolley wheels, retractable handle and mic; IPX4 rated; 12.7″ W x 26.2″ H x 13.5″ D; RRP US$549 (A$880).

Klipsch New York

Horn-loaded compression tweeter, professional-grade dual 8” woofers; dual custom front ports; 12 hours of battery life (no lights), nine hours of battery (lights on); max output 110dB; frequency response 35Hz-20kHz +/-6dB; trolley wheels, mic; IPX4 rated; 15.6″ W x 31.8″ H x 15.6″ D; RRP US$699 ($A1,120).

All available now for pre-order via Klipsch website.