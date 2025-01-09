A four-in-one microphone designed to “revolutionise” the recording process has been showcased at CES 2025.

“We’ve packed million $ equipment into one gadget,” startup Hisong claimed. “Thanks to its lightweight design, AirStudio One allows creators to capture inspiration anywhere – from a café to outdoor environments or while on the go.”

Its AirStudio One is in a trial phase, with the company planning to launch in 2025. It is relying on early backers, who can save “up to 40 percent off” an as-yet undisclosed price.

The device is a quadruple threat, acting as mic, in-ear monitor, mixer and audio interface.

It’s aimed at singers, musicians, podcasters, YouTube creators, live streamers and anyone else who would prefer not to lug a mic, headphones, leads and a mixer.

A promo video shows a performer using the mic, a wireless USB-C dongle on a small tablet, and the mic’s companion app, to record a vocal and musical beds. You can mix the audio and fiddle with the EQ.

The man builds the track – with the ominous refrain “Once I get you back oh yeah / I promise that you’ll never leave me” – as he’s moving around a city.

Hisong says it “excels in advanced semiconductor applications, software and hardware design, algorithm development, acoustic engineering and industrial design”.

The AirStudio One received a 2025 CES Innovation Award.