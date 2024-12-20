Funding and launch platform Kickstarter will make its debut at CES in 2025.

The 15-year-old company raises money via investors for independent creators and innovators.

In that time it says backers have pledged over $3.4 billion to support design and technology ideas, including those from companies including Peloton, Oura Ring, Bird Buddy and Anker.

Early stage startups and established brands have used Kickstarter, which is being employed in Australia by those seeking funding for things such as limited edition enamel pins, novels, pocket knives, playing cards and video games.

CES 2025 is in Las Vegas January 7-10, 2025, but many events are held in the days prior to the show starting.

On January 6 Kickstarter will hold a prototype showcase.

“Creators of three soon-to-be launched Kickstarter campaigns – a new slow-tech device from Astrohaus, dolls designed to help teach girls how to code from E-liza and the world’s first instant solar kit from Zoltux – will debut their prototypes in the Kickstarter space for the first time,” the company said.

On January 9 attendees can meet and take advice from Kickstarter creators.

BioLite’s VP of Marketing, Erica Rosen, and Unistellar’s Co-CEO and cofounder, Laurent Marfisi, will be at the Kickstarter booth for “casual conversations about their journeys, how they leveraged crowdfunding to grow their businesses, and what makes a campaign thrive”.

BioLite and Unistellar are both repeat Kickstarter creators. Combined, they have raised over US$10 million (A$16 million)across seven crowdfunding campaigns.

On January 10 Kickstarter’s GM Andrew Marks will talk about Kickstarter’s new in-house performance marketing unit and “offer actionable advice on building an effective performance marketing strategy”.

Laura Feinstein, Senior Design and Technology Editor, will offer tips on how to successfully launch a crowdfunding campaign for design or technology projects.

Kickstarter’s CES 2025 booth will “act as a real-life timeline, paying homage to some of the most successful products that started as Kickstarter campaigns over the last 15 years. Products from Hypershell, LARQ, Looking Glass, Meticulous, PongBot and ChompShop will also be on display.