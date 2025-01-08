Lenovo has announced at CES 2025 that it is adding to its lineup of AI-driven Yoga devices.

The Yoga launch was but one of several Lenovo reveals at the Las Vegas consumer show. Earlier today ChannelNews reported on the $5,600 Lenovo rollable notebook, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6.

“At the heart of Lenovo’s innovation is its Smarter AI for All vision, which integrates cutting-edge AI capabilities into its Copilot+ PCs and solutions,” the company said. “Leading this effort is Lenovo AI Now, a powerful on-device personalised AI assistant built on Meta’s Llama 3 model, which offers natural language processing for tasks like document summarisation, knowledge base retrieval and workflow assistance.”

Pictured at top, Yoga Slim 9i (14”, 10) is positioned as the world’s first laptop with camera-under-display (CUD) technology, delivering 98 percent screen-to-body ratio and a 4K PureSight Pro OLED display.

The Copilot+ PC is powered by Intel Core Ultra processors and offers up to 17 hours of battery life.

Yoga Book 9i (14”, 10) is a dual-screen OLED convertible laptop “acting as a portable creative studio with AI tools like Smart Note for enhanced note-taking and Smart Reader for AI-generated book synopses”.

Air Gestures streamline multitasking across the displays, Lenovo said.

Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Aura Edition (14”, 10) is a convertible Copilot+ PC with Intel Core Ultra processors, Lenovo Aura Edition features for customisation, photo sharing and support access.

“It includes premium OLED visuals, empowering creators to work freely across its flexible 360-degree design,” the company said.

Yoga Tab Plus is Lenovo’s first on-device AI tablet, featuring a 12.7” 3K anti-reflective display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and smart AI tools including AI Note and AI Transcript.

Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition is described as a “sleek, AI-powered creative canvas” with a 2.8K OLED display and Lenovo Aura Edition features, including Smart Modes.

The Yoga 7i 2-in-1 Series are convertible laptops available in 14” and 16” options, featuring OLED PureSight displays and “versatile form factors for creators on the go”.

Lenovo said its new IdeaPad Pro 5i (16”, 10) is a “productivity powerhouse” with Intel Core Ultra processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics and an OLED display with up to 135W TDP.