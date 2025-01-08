At CES 2025 in Las Vegas, Lenovo showcased a number of Android tabs which are set to allow it to more directly compete with Apple’s Mini and Air tabs.

Lenovo released the Legion Tab Gen 3 which is designed mainly for mobile gamers. It is backed by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and is the same chip found in Samsung’s Galaxy S24 lineup, including the Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The tab features an 8.8-inch 2.5K PureSight touch display with a refresh rate of 165Hz. It supports ray tracing technology, allowing developers to create visually immersive game environments with realistic shadows and lighting effects.

A high refresh rate supports fast-paced games. It also offers 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 has a 6,500mAh battery. Significantly, Lenovo has incorporated dual USB-C bypass charging ports, which allows gamers to play while charging without interruption.

To further aid gamers and manage the dissipation of heat, the tab features Coldfront Vapor Chamber technology, which dissipates heat efficiently during extended gaming sessions. With a full-metal construction, the device measures 7.79mm thick and weighs 350 grams.

While it will be available in the US this month starting at US$499 (A$801), its availability and pricing in Australia are yet to be confirmed.

Apart from the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3, some of the other standout tabs that Lenovo showcased at the CES include the Android-based Yoga Tab Plus, Lenovo Idea Tab Pro, and Lenovo Tab.

The Yoga Tab Plus is Lenovo’s first on-device AI tablet, featuring a 12.7” 3K anti-reflective display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and smart AI tools including AI Note and AI Transcript. It has a 10,200mAh battery that supports fast charging and can connect via Wi-Fi 7.

Its display offers a brightness of 900 nits in high brightness mode, a 144Hz refresh rate, and 100% DCI-P3 colour coverage.

As for its audio quality, it has four Harman Kardon woofers and two tweeters. The Yoga Tab Plus can be paired with a 2-in-1 keyboard and the Lenovo Tab Pen Pro, both of which are sold separately. It will begin retailing in Australia in March and will be priced at A$1,299.

Meanwhile, the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is being positioned by Lenovo as a “learning tablet”. It features a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor and a 12.7-inch 3K display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 400 nits of brightness.

It has a 10,200 mAh battery that supports 45-watt fast charging. It also has quad JBL speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos technology. The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro will be available to purchase in Australia from February and will cost A$699.

Lastly, the Lenovo Tab is a lightweight and more affordable 10.1-inch tablet backed by a MediaTek Helio G85 chip. It features dual speakers with Dolby Atmos. The Lenovo Tab will be available in Australia starting next month at a price point of A$279.