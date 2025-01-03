Home > Latest News > CES 2025: Lenny Kravitz, Stevie Wonder, will.i.am, Martha Stewart In Las Vegas

CES 2025: Lenny Kravitz, Stevie Wonder, will.i.am, Martha Stewart In Las Vegas

By | 3 Jan 2025

What’s an international consumer electronics show without a bunch of famous names to help lure attendees?

CES 2025 in Las Vegas (January 7-10) has revealed that Lenny Kravitz, Mark Cuban, Martha Stewart, will.i.am, Stevie Wonder and Meghan Trainor are among those slated to either perform, deliver speeches, appear on a panel or unveil new products.

Black Eyed Peas’ will.i.am, founder and CEO of FYI.AI will “reimagine radio in an AI-powered world”.

Model Karlie Kloss, founder of Kode With Klossy, will join the session Shaping a New Era of Ingenuity: The Power of Inclusive Innovation.

Actress and activist Sophia Bush is a panelist on Inclusive Investing: Driving Detroit’s Entrepreneurial Growth.

Delta CES 2025 PR shot.

Rock artist Lenny Kravitz (pictured at top) will perform after Delta’s keynote.

Actor Tim Meadows will host a BMW reveal. 

Meghan Trainor, whose hits include All About That Bass, is booked to do a show at the MediaLink dinner.

Meghan Trainor. Photo: Facebook.

Actor, producer and founder/CEO of Opulent Entertainment Group, Denim Richards, will discuss “fair compensation and credit”.

Alexis Ohanian, entrepreneur and investor, founder of Seven Seven Six, and co-founder of Reddit, will participate in the panel, Tracking Your Body’s Signals for Better Health.

Others scheduled to appear include Stevie Wonder, Martha Stewart, Mark Cuban, Maria Shriver and Terry Crews.



