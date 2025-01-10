While high-end audio doesn’t always get equal attention as all the other consumer tech categories on display at CES 2025, Lenco has gone ahead and used the show to introduce three new accessibly-priced turntables.

Lenco LBT-215BK

This belt driven turntable features an Audio Technica AT-VM95E Moving Magnet Cartridge, with metal platter, tonearm, and fully-adjustable counterweight.

It has a USB port for easy conversion of your vinyl collection to digital formats. You can connect the turntable to your laptop and use a recording software to digitise your records for playback on portable digital audio players.

The turntable also includes a switchable pre-amplifier and Bluetooth transmission for wireless connection to Bluetooth speakers or headphones.

Pricing and availability for Australia are yet to be confirmed, although in the US it has already gone on sale at a price point of $359 (A$579).

Lenco LBTA-165

This fully automatic turntable features auto-return and auto-start functions. It combines a wooden cabinet with a metal platter and a metal tonearm fitted with an AT3600L cartridge. It features a pre-fitted Audio Technica AT3600L Moving Magnet cartridge, switchable pre-amplifier, and Bluetooth transmission for connecting to headphones or speakers (such as the Kanto ORA). The LBTA-165 is offered in either a Black Wood or Wood finish.

Pricing and availability for Australia are yet to be confirmed, although in the US it is now available at a price point of $249 (A$401).

Lenco LS-570WA

The LS-570WA has a built-in speaker, with the actual drive located at the top of the speaker. This unit features an integrated four-speaker system that delivers a 80-watts (70-watt RMS) of sound.

With Bluetooth 5.0 reception, you can wirelessly stream music from your smart devices, while the turntable’s belt drive, Moving Magnetic Cartridge (MMC), and Start/Stop control provide smooth and accurate playback at both 33 and 45 RPM.

The LS-570WA also includes a built-in pre-amplifier with an ON/OFF switch, giving users the ability to connect to external audio systems.

Pricing and availability for Australia are yet to be confirmed, although the LS-570WA is on sale in the US at a price point of $469 (A$756).

Apart from the three turntables, Lenco has also unveiled its TTA-080SI record stabilizer which sits on your turntable and provides up to eight hours of RGB light effects and pulses to the sound of your records. It has five adjustable levels of brightness alongside a selection of colours and patterns.