Samsung

Samsung has unveiled its 2025 Smart Monitor, Odyssey Gaming Monitor and ViewFinity Monitor lineups.

“The 2025 models raise the bar for monitors by bringing AI features, industry-first sizes in the OLED market and new form factors,” Samsung said.

The Smart Monitor M9 (M90SF model) introduces “industry-first AI features that enhance entertainment and interactivity through smart picture adaptation and search functions”.

Samsung said it’s the first monitor to integrate on-device AI, and it has AI Picture Optimizer, “which analyses input signals to determine the type of content being viewed – such as gaming, video or productivity applications – and automatically adjusts the display settings for the best visual experience”.

The M9 incorporates 4K AI Upscaling Pro, which uses “advanced AI processing and neural networks to upgrade lower-resolution content up to 4K quality”.

It features a 32” 4K OLED screen with VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400.

Meanwhile, the Odyssey gaming monitor series has new sizes, with the 2025 Odyssey OLED G8 and G6 models.

Samsung said the G8 is the first 27” 4K (3,840 x 2,160) OLED gaming monitor in the world.

“The level of pixel density and screen smoothness gives game creators and players a new level of detail and picture quality as they build and explore realistic gaming worlds,” the manufacturer said.

The G6 is the first-ever OLED screen with a 500Hz refresh rate on its QHD (2,560 x 1,440) screen. The 480Hz rate is now in the rearview mirror, and Samsung said the 500Hz refresh rate will suit gamers “who demand the best to gain a winning edge”.

Both models deliver a response time of 0.03ms (GTG) and support AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and are NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible.

At CES 2025 Samsung will also reveal its 27” Odyssey 3D gaming monitor.

“The Odyssey 3D provides a customisable 3D experience without the need for separate 3D glasses. It can also add a new depth to content by using AI to analyse and convert 2D video into 3D.”

Finally, the 37” ViewFinity S8 is Samsung’s largest 16:9 4K monitor, with a screen size around a third larger than the previous model.

The 2025 ViewFinity S8 has been certified by TÜV Rheinland for “Ergonomic Workspace Display”, Samsung said.

Asus

At the Always Incredible virtual launch for CES 2025, Asus says it will “unveil an exciting suite of AI-optimised innovations”.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday January 7, 2025 in Las Vegas (3am Wednesday, Sydney time) on a dedicated Asus event site.

It will “introduce the next evolution of Asus’s portfolio under its vision of Ubiquitous AI”.

“By expanding AI accessibility and integrating advanced capabilities across its lineup, Asus aims to empower individuals and organisations in ways that align with the modern needs for performance, versatility and sustainability”.

Asus was one of the first to launch Copilot+ PCsand claims to have the “most comprehensive AI PC portfolio in the market”.

“Asus has reaffirmed its commitment to leading the AI revolution with its new lineup. The 2025 launch event will feature an expanded portfolio designed to put the power of AI into the hands of everyone.

“From ultraportable and affordable AI-powered consumer and commercial laptops to compact AI Mini PCs and cutting-edge desktops tailored for businesses, this lineup offers something for every type of user.”

Dell

At the time of writing more than 750 people had signed up for Dell’s CES 2025 presentation titled “The AI PC revolution is here”.

The event will be held in Las Vegas at 6:45am Tuesday (Sydney time).

Speakers include Michael Dell, Jeff Clarke and Sam Burd.

“Step into the era of AI PCs … as we reveal game-changing technology that puts AI to work for you”.

Dell said it will showcase “our most powerful and innovative productivity tools that will supercharge the way you work, learn and play”.

Dell will be back in Las Vegas in May (19-22) for its Dell Technologies World event.

HP

Hewlett Packard has used CES 2025 to announce expanded offerings designed to enhance reliability for maximum employee and IT productivity while helping companies contribute to supporting environmental sustainability”.

They include enhanced HP Support Services packages, a new HP Device Registration Service and expansion of the HP Certified Refurbished PC portfolio.



“IT is under immense pressure to deliver top-notch support and device maintenance. But the traditional approach of reactive diagnosis and remediation only adds to the frustration and costs associated with employee downtime,” HP said. To this end, the company is introducing “AI-powered device health insights across its latest portfolio of Hardware Support Services”.



For example, in addition to remote support, HP Essential “will now include onsite device repair to help get PCs back up and running wherever hybrid work happens”.

Also, HP Premium Support will now include “AI-powered device health insights for predictive detection of device issues, end-user pop-up alerts to proactively address potential issues, and automated ticketing for convenient scheduling of onsite repairs before business is disrupted”.

At CES 2025, HP is announcing HP Device Registration Service “to help IT reduce the time spent on deploying, managing, and retiring devices”.

Lenovo

Lenovo is playing its cards very close to its chest.

When you check the Lenovo online newsroom, the latest release was on December 20, 2024.

And when you click on a drop down menu to sort releases by year, there is no 2025 option.

A specific web page built for CES 2025 has a countdown clock and no links.