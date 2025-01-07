Hisense who are now claiming to be the #1 TV brand in Australia has used CES 2025 to introduce a brand-new TV technology called TiChroma that is brighter and uses 20% less energy.

To launch this technology Hisense, who are the #1 large TV supplier in the world shocked attendees to their CES 2025 press conference when they introduced the 116UX TriChroma Mini-LED TV.

If Hisense have their way the new technology powering TV’s will be based around RGB Local Dimming Technology, that the Chinese Company claims sets their TV technology apart from its high-end Mini-LED competitors.

While TVs like the Samsung QN90D and the Sony Bravia 9 convert blue light into colour by way of microscopic nanocrystals (what we call quantum dots), Hisense’s new TV technology harnesses clusters of tiny lenses, each reacting to red-, green- and blue-colored LEDs.

At CES 2025 the Company used the bulk of their allocated 45 minutes to rationalise and explain their new technology and their latest AI offering.

Where Samsung has partnered with Microsoft to deliver their AI Vision based on Copilot, Hisense has cuddled up to Google and their Gemini AI offering.

Hisense claims that RGB Local Dimming is what allows this TV to hit 97% coverage of the BT.2020 color space.

Some observers at the press conference claimed that the new Hisense home grown technology is much better than QD-OLED TV’s and LGs OLED offering.

The problem now is that Hisense who have already captured 24% of the global TV market and 64% of the large display market could end with RGB Local Dimming technology being a serious competitor to arch rivals LG, Samsung and Sony as well as fellow Chinese competitor TCL who along with Hisense are shaking up the global TV market, no more so than in the giant US market.

At this stage the TriChroma RGB Local Dimming Technology is only available on the Hisense 116UX Mini-LED TV.

What Hisense has to demonstrate is that the technology is scalable, into popular size points such as 55, 65, and 75″ inches.

Amid the new TriChroma announcement Hisense also introduced their new AI Hi View Engine X processor.

The Company claims that it is faster than the one used in its 2024 TV lineup, which included the Hisense U8N – one of the best-selling TVs of 2024.

And if 116″ is not big enough for you there will be a 136″ TV coming in 2025 from the Chinese Company.

Hisense claims its massive screen is capable of 99% BT.2020 color space coverage and up to 10,000 nits of peak brightness.

Along with its Hi view AI Engine X processor, the 136MX features an ultra-low reflectivity screen.

The 136MX will support Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ HDR formats and come with a Filmmaker Mode. For audio, the 136X will support both Dolby Atmos and DTS: Virtual X formats. For gaming, the 136MX will come with two HDMI 2.1 ports which support 4K, 120Hz, VRR (AMD FreeSync Premium Pro included) and ALLM.