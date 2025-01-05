Home > Latest News > CES 2025: Hisense Reveals New Laser TV Offering As LG Goes Down Market

CES 2025: Hisense Reveals New Laser TV Offering As LG Goes Down Market

By | 5 Jan 2025

Hisense has moved to put pressure on the likes of LG and Samsung with the launch of a new Laser TV that has a focus range of between 100 and 150 inches, a move that delivers the Company with another option for consumers looking for an over 100 inch TV.

Both LG and Samsung have struggled to make headway in the laser TV market with LG announcing that they will show a new low spec 3-in-1 multipurpose TV projector at CES 2025.

Chinese TV brand Hisense has been a player in the laser TV market for several years with the Company revealing a new L9Q laser TV that comes with a totally redesigned optical light engine that has a variable focus range of between 100 to 150-inches diagonal.

Bundled into five package options their new offering includes ALR (Ambient Light Rejecting) screen sizes at 100, 110, 120, 136, and 150 inches.

This is significantly up on their 2023’s L9H, offering.

Another big improvement will see the throw ratio go down from 0.25:1 to 0.18:1, allowing the L9Q projector to sit closer to the wall than previous models.

This is good news, considering that a 150-inch image from a 0.25:1 projector would only need to be 76 centimeters from the wall. With a 0.18:1 throw ratio.

Other improvements include a new motorised focus motor and dedicated picture settings for different screen sizes along with auto screen alignment to make sure the image is properly squared off on the screen.

This allows for a clear image during setup.

Hisense has also improved the TriChroma RGB laser light engine with a 67% increase in claimed output, from 3,000 lumens on the L9H to 5,000 lumens with the new L9Q.

For sound lovers the new Hisense Laser TV has a built-in Harman Kardon sound system,with a 6.2.2, 116-watt system (up from 40W). Also included is the Google TV OS.

It’s all wrapped in a new attractive chassis that eschews the curved body of the L9H for a more angular rectangle shape with a sweeping semicircle indentation in the top where the lens is housed. The front looks to be a metal grille with the back portion of the laser TV in black. Hisense was obviously going for a luxurious look, and we think it’s achieved it.

As for the LG Laser Projector TV this appears to be significantly inferior to the Hisense offering.

LG’s new TV projector (PF600U) can serve as a projector, Bluetooth speaker and LED mood lamp.

Unlike the Hisense offering the LG laser TV comes with a stand pole and light lamp, which LG management claims “Blends into any living space”.

Maybe it will look good with their new dope growing light lamp that feeds water to plants making the lamp ideal for home cannabis growers. (see story here).

As for performance, the LG offering can only project full HD (1,920 x 1,080) resolution with 300 ANSI lumens of brightness.

It supports screen sizes ranging between 30 inches and 120-inch. It supports a 110-degree tilting head and auto screen adjustment function.



