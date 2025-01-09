Home > Latest News > CES 2025: Hisense Launches Big Screen Fridge As ‘Heart Of The Home’

CES 2025: Hisense Launches Big Screen Fridge As ‘Heart Of The Home’

By | 9 Jan 2025

Widely known for its TVs, Hisense is staking out more turf in the home appliance sector, evidenced by the CES 2025 release of its first Smart Hub Refrigerator.

“Combining cutting-edge design, advanced AI-powered features, and seamless connectivity through the ConnectLife platform, this innovative appliance will redefine how Australians interact with their kitchens,” Hisense said. 

The Smart Hub Refrigerator has an interactive touchscreen, which has been integrated into the refrigerator’s design “to elevate functionality and style”.  

Hisense said the fridge would become a “centralised ‘heart of the home’” and a “powerful tool for modern living and [the] modern Australian household”, assisting in daily routines and better food management.

Hisense Smart Hub Refrigerator.

The ConnectLife smart home app allows users to manage and monitor Hisense’s compatible smart home appliances and is available on Apple iOS  and Android smartphones and through the VIDAA platform. 

It can also keep an eye on home energy and water usage.   

Features include Dish Designer, an AI-powered recipe assistant that suggests personalised recipes based on available ingredients, dietary restrictions and preferences. 

The My Fresh Choice technology is aimed at reducing food waste, Hisense said.

Hisense Smart Hub Refrigerator Ingredient Monitor.

“This adaptable storage zone allows users to switch between fridge and freezer modes, with temperature settings ranging from -20C to +5C. Whether preserving delicate produce or storing frozen essentials, the My Fresh Choice zone ensures optimal conditions for every type of food. By creating a customised environment, the refrigerator helps extend the shelf life of ingredients …”

As part of tracking food inventory, the ConnectLife app will set reminders for expiry dates and suggest recipes that would allow you to use up foodstuffs before they go off.

Hisense Smart Hub Refrigerator Random Meal Generator.

There is also a “randomiser” feature that will suggest meals based on what’s in the fridge. If you don’t like the suggestion you can spin a wheel and it will come up with something else.

The Hisense Smart Hub Refrigerator will be available in Australia with pricing and availability to be announced this year. 



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
CES 2025: Mobile Recording Simplified With 4-In-1 Mic
Cygnett CES 2025
CES 2025:Cygnett Reveals New Travel Range & Must Have Headphone Adapter
CES 2025: Are Dummy Nintendo Switch 2s Legit?
CES 2025: Onkyo Ramps The Amps
CES 2025: Acer Adds Slim Gaming Laptop To Predator Range
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus
Apple Banned From Selling iPhones Despite $1.6Bn Offer
Latest News
/
January 9, 2025
/
CES 2025: TCL Showcases Home Appliance Range
Latest News
/
January 9, 2025
/
CES 2025: Mobile Recording Simplified With 4-In-1 Mic
Latest News
/
January 9, 2025
/
Cygnett CES 2025
CES 2025:Cygnett Reveals New Travel Range & Must Have Headphone Adapter
Latest News
/
January 9, 2025
/
Ring Floodlight Cam Pro
CES 2025: Ring Announces Free 2K Video Upgrade For Select Cameras
Latest News
/
January 9, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus
Apple Banned From Selling iPhones Despite $1.6Bn Offer
Latest News
/
January 9, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Even though Apple has raised the amount it is willing to invest in Indonesia, officials in the country are sticking...
Read More