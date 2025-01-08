Is Samsung’s carving out a new future with a booth visit at CES 2025, revealing a totally different approach to the future of technology in the home, with the Companies Smart Things and Bixby front and centre of where the Company appears to be going, along with an expansion of their Knox security platform to now incorporate TVs.

The move to a totally new approach to selling the future of the home comes as both TCL and Hisense charge head on into Samsung and LG’s TV market.

Hisense International executives are already claiming that they are #1 in the Australian TV market as both TCL and Hisense strip share away from the former market leaders in the display market.

Investigations by ChannelNews reveal that the claim is based on so called GFK data which was discredited years ago when Harvey Norman followed JB Hi Fi and The Good Guys lead by pulling the plug on the German Companies ability to collect accurate data from retailers.

GFK management have actually admitted to CN that they often second guess numbers.

What’s now obvious at CES 2025 is that Samsung had to do something innovative to keep ahead of their competition and that their future appears to be more about software and home management systems spanning security, AI and home functionality coupled with a multitude of hardware solutions spanning TV’s smartphones, appliances and tablets, they have even extended Smart Things to boats.

At their Samsung press conference yesterday, the South Korean brand talked up the extended functionality of their fastest-ever AI processor built into a TV.

This year retailers such as JB Hi Fi, Harvey Norman and The Good Guys will be selling TVs that incorporate a number of AI features designed to help users to discover new content and learn more about what is being viewed.

Users will be able to identify people, places, or products on their screens with Samsung AI coupled with Microsoft’s Copilot providing information tailored to viewers in real time.

Users can also find out who the actors are in a given scene, where that scene is taking place, or even the clothing the characters are wearing.

The AI processor can recognize the food on a screen and provide recipes for bringing it to life.

Samsung Food can also analyze what’s in your fridge and make a shopping list of missing ingredients.

Some of the features I really liked were when their AI activated Live Translate.

This feature allows viewers to instantly translate closed captions on live broadcasts in up to seven languages.

The Samsung 2025 TVs will analyse subtitles, isolate voices, and adjust reading speed for a seamless experience.

I have never been a fan of Bixby but it’s back being flogged by Samsung as part of their AI offering.

What appears to have happened is that Samsung has retrained its voice assistant, to better understand context and assist with multiple actions – like changing the channel and raising the volume at the same time which are features that have been on remotes including Hubble and Foxtel devices for nearly a decade.

You can also control your Samsung TV using prompts and hand gestures on a Galaxy Watch.

This year Samsung is back pushing Samsung Knox Matrix.

I have been using this security technology on Samsung tablets and smartphones for more than a decade and it’s proven to be bullet proof and highly functional.

Samsung Knox delivers end-to-end encryptions for all personal data.

The 2025 Samsung TV lineup will also feature an enhanced Tizen OS, offering more ways to discover new content and access your favorite entertainment.

For those who really need it Samsung is sticking with 8K with the standout feature this year due in part to their new AI engine is 8K up scaling with a 4K piece of content significantly upscaled to 8K.

Their new Neo QLED 8K TV line will include the QN990F and QN900F TV’s that are due in Australia later this year.

Both ultra-premium TVs are packed with several firsts including the industry’s first OLED TV with Glare-Free technology.

This technology supports improved viewing in any room, bright or dark.

The QN990F also includes the Wireless One Connect Box.

This box can transmit video/audio wirelessly up to 10 meters away, even with obstacles in its path using Wi-Fi7 and Omni-Directional Technology. It supports transmission of 8K resolution video at up to 120Hz.

With Hisense and TCL copying Samsung’s Frame TV initiative Samsung has significantly improved the frame TV while also launching a new Art Store that allows users to create a gallery-like experience with access to 3,000+ pieces from renowned museums and institutions.

The Frame will all be able to display works of art from The Met, The MoMA, Musée d’Orsay and so many more.

As for Premium Samsung is again leading the TV market with the introduction of new design focused aesthetics, such as with their new Metal Frame design found wrapped around the new QN900 that gives both the back and the front of the new TV a great new look.

When it comes to OLED TV’s Samsung is now the fastest growing OLED TV brand with LG struggling to deliver the new level of AI software and processor functionality now built into a Samsung TV.

The 2025 Samsung OLED TV lineup includes the S95F, S90F, and S85F.

Just as an example of how far Samsung has come following their move to selling OLED TV’s their new S95F will feature an upgraded AI processor, improved industry-first OLED Glare-Free technology, and is brighter than previous models. None of this technology can be found in the new LG OLED range.

As for the S95F features, glare from overhead lighting, floor lamps, and sunshine will be less noticeable than before due to a lower reflection rate.

The display will deliver a better viewing experience while maintaining its Pantone-validated colours, pure blacks and bright whites.

Samsung OLED TVs are powered by the NQ4 AI Gen2 AI processor.

During a Samsung booth tour earlier today Samsung Australia’s Vice President Of Consumer Jeremy Senior talked up “AI for All”

He expounded on Samsung’s Home AI, which focuses on creating a seamless and secure integration between various smart home appliances to allow you to live better and simpler.

He claims that at this stage Samsung is leading the Home AI revolution by utilizing its expertise across devices, components, and software.

The reality is that Samsung has been working on Home AI for the past decade, making it a leader in the field.

He presented a variety of tech innovations by Samsung that improve the work of Home AI:

“Samsung Knox” is a “comprehensive home security platform that makes your AI safe.”

How this is achieved is that Knox uses blockchain technology, so your devices work together to protect themselves. Knox uses Credential Sync to ensure data can only be encrypted or decrypted on the user’s device, keeping it safe even if the server is compromised.

“Knox Vault,” which uses the technology from secure processors isolates a users most sensitive details like PINs, passwords, and biometrics, increasing user security.

Now that technology is available on a Samsung TV and a multitude of their appliances.