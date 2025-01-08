At the ongoing CES in Las Vegas, Ecovacs has showcased its new home robotic cleaning technology for 2025.

The hero product is the Deebot X8 Pro Omni robotic vacuum cleaner which now features what Ecovacs says is its most advanced mopping system to date: the Ozmo Roller Mop.

It combines increased pressure and rotation speed with the all-new Ozmo Roller Instant Self-Washing Mopping technology. It constantly self-washes the mop roller while mopping the floor, ensuring no contamination and fresh, streak-free floors throughout the cleaning cycle.

Ecovacs collaborated with Tineco to develop the new Ozmo Roller mopping technology which delivers up to 4,000 Pa pressure and 200 RPM rotation.

In the Deebot X8 Pro Omni, this technology is paired with 18,000Pa suction power and ZeroTangle 2.0 technology. The vacuum also features an upgraded TruEdge 2.0 technology that facilitates edge and corner cleaning with its Adaptive Mop and Side Brush Extension.

The all-new TruEdge 3D Edge Sensor creates a real-time 3D map of the environment too. It works in tandem with Deebot’s embedded laser LiDAR navigation system, which allows it to navigate tight spaces.

Ecovacs has also unveiled a new lineup of robotic lawn care solutions, led by the flagship GOAT A3000 LiDAR.

The company says that it is the only robotic lawn brand to integrate multi-technology navigation, combining satellite-based RTK positioning, front-facing LiDAR, and camera vision.

The company says that the device’s dual-plate cutting system increases coverage, while a powerful motor ensures consistent performance across various grass types.

Ecovacs notes that the advanced technologies featured in both the Deebot X8 Pro Omni and GOAT A3000 LiDAR will extend across the entire Ecovacs 2025 lineup.

Also showcased at the CES is the Deebot T50 family which has dropped the traditional top-mounted mechanical LiDAR for a front-mounted solid-state LiDAR. The flagship T50 MAX features Ecovac’s BLAST (Boosted Large-Airflow Suction Technology). It delivers a maximum air volume of 16.3L per second and an enhanced suction power of up to 18500Pa.

Ecovacs claims that this enables the T50 MAX to increase its large particles pick-up rate by 100 per cent and boost its carpet dust cleaning by 93 per cent.

Joining the T50 range is the T50 Pro Omni which has been designed to access tight spaces such as under sofas and beds.

As for its window cleaning robotic solutions, Ecovacs recently unveiled its Winbot W2 Pro Omni which has a portable docking station and which now features charging capabilities, allowing Winbot to charge while cleaning without needing to be plugged into an outlet. Joining the Winbot lineup is the all-new Winbot Mini, which Ecovacs claims is the industry’s slimmest robotic window cleaner at just 2.9lbs.