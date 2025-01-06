“Proactive” AI glasses operated by a finger ring are being demonstrated at CES 2025.

When activated, the AI starts hoovering up your conversations, surroundings and preferences, and moulding them into what is meant to be a bespoke AI service.

“Halliday AI proactively analyses your preferences and conversations, predicts your needs and offers timely support without prompt, making your conversations smoother and boosting productivity,” Hallidays said of its specs, which are being crowdfunded via Kickstarter, where people can pay a US$9.99 deposit for a pair.

Try-on slots are being offered to CES 2025 attendees until January 10.

As part of the PR guff, an example is shown of a man wearing Halliday glasses. He’s asked by a woman: “I’m curious about the ONE trend for glasses next year”.

The man receives a “Halliday AI recommended” response on his display: “Biggest design trend: Retro-revival – vintage-inspired frames with a modern twist, combining classic aesthetics with new technology”.

He doesn’t even have to think and he sounds like he’s attuned to the global goings on in eyewear! With built-in Halliday bias! Incredible!

As for the look and feel, Halliday stated: “AI glasses shouldn’t make you look like a weirdo or frustrate you with annoying display issues.”

It’s not entirely clear if the company was referring to Mark Zuckerberg and his chunky black AI Orions.

“Halliday adopts an everyday style design, powered by the world’s smallest optical module, eliminating light leakage and rainbow effects while offering practical features for daily use,” the company said.

“No one will know you’re wearing smart glasses but you.”

The Hallidays are operated by a ring, which the company said means “no more awkward gestures for controlling your smart glasses”. It also has temple and voice control options.

The AI translation capabilities can theoretically keep up in real time with group conversations in a foreign tongue.

Prescription lenses can be fitted to the 35-gram glasses.

The battery supports up to 12 hours of active use and over 100 hours of standby time, Halliday said, and you can scroll through music libraries on your display.