Asus has taken it right up to Apple as the big US iPhone maker struggles to grow MacBook sales with the launch of a new Qualcomm-powered Zenbook A14, which boasts a 32-hour battery life.

Launched at CES 2025 the new Asus offering is not only very smart, but light, also it has an incredible battery life and weighs under one kilo.

Asus claims their new offering is the world’s lightest Copilot+ PC, describing it as one of the best portable AI-capable notebooks that comes with a 70Wh battery.

The new Zenbook 14 range includes three models powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 2 chips and two powered by AMD’s new Ryzen AI 300 Series chips.

Housing Snapdragon X Series processor, a 14-inch Full-HD OLED display, and up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage (though the specs on the beefier end may increase the overall weight).

Meanwhile, the refreshed dual-screened ASUS Zenbook Duo 2025 boasts twin 14-inch 16:10 3K 120Hz OLED touchscreens, up to the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, and up to 32GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage if you want more screen real estate from a portable 14.6mm thick and 1.35kg package.

Asus are committed to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon technology Copilot and Intel chipsets for their new range.

Speaking at CES Samson Hu, ASUS Co-CEO said “ASUS is entering an exciting chapter focused on making AI-driven technology more accessible and impactful,.”

“We’re taking our commitment to AI further by being one of the first brands to offer a line of Copilot+ PCs that promote exceptional value and outstanding innovation. Ultimately, our solutions are always designed to enhance user experiences for everyone, from individual users to enterprises.”

“Copilot+ PCs are the fastest, most intelligent, and secure Windows PCs ever built, with AI experiences that inspire productivity and creativity,” said Mark Linton, Vice President of Device Partner Sales at Microsoft.

“It’s an exciting time for Windows 11, our partnership with ASUS, and the expansion of its Copilot+ PC portfolio. As we approach the end of support for Windows 10, now is the perfect time to upgrade to a new Copilot+ PC, like the all-new Zenbook A14 or Vivo book 14/16.”

The good news is that the new range comes with a 14-inch 100 percent DCI-P3 OLED display panel.

The top pick of the Zenbook 14s are two models featuring Intel Core Ultra 9 285H processors with Intel Arc graphics and 32 GB of LPDDR5X on-board RAM (models UX3405CA-PS99T and UX3405CA-U9321TB).

These models also boast 2880×1800 OLED displays with 120Hz refresh rates and 1TB of SSD storage.

The stepdown Intel-powered Zenbook 14 comes with a Core Ultra 7 265H processor, 1920x1200p resolution 60Hz OLED panel, 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage (model UX3405CA-U7512), will ship in Q1 2025.

All three Intel models sport advanced connectivity in the form of Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 and feature 2x Thunderbolt 4 ports for speedy transferring of files. They also promise multi-day battery lives thanks to their high capacity 75Wh batteries.

At a CES event Asus also introduced its latest lineup of next-generation AI Mini PCs, including the latest Intel-equipped ASUS NUC 15 Pro series and the ASUS Expert Centre PN54, the first and only AMD-powered ASUS AI Mini PC.

These devices deliver unmatched AI-powered performance and modular upgradability, designed to fit seamlessly into any environment. The AI processor can recognize the food on a screen and provide recipes for bringing it to life.

Samsung Food can also analyze what’s in your fridge and make a shopping list of missing ingredients.

Some of the features I really liked were when their AI activated Live Translate.

This feature allows viewers to instantly translate closed captions on live broadcasts in up to seven languages.

The Samsung 2025 TVs will analyse subtitles, isolate voices, and adjust reading speed for a seamless experience.

I have never been a fan of Bixby but it’s back being flogged by Samsung as part of their AI offering.

What appears to have happened is that Samsung has retrained its voice assistant, to better understand context and assist with multiple actions – like changing the channel and raising the volume at the same time which are features that have been on remotes including Hubble and Foxtel devices for nearly a decade.

You can also control your Samsung TV using prompts and hand gestures on a Galaxy Watch.

This year Samsung is back pushing Samsung Knox Matrix.

I have been using this security technology on Samsung tablets and smartphones for more than a decade and it’s proven to be bullet proof and highly functional.

Samsung Knox delivers end-to-end encryptions for all personal data.

The 2025 Samsung TV lineup will also feature an enhanced Tizen OS, offering more ways to discover new content and access your favorite entertainment.

For those who really need it Samsung is sticking with 8K with the standout feature this year due in part to their new AI engine is 8K up scaling with a 4K piece of content significantly upscaled to 8K.

Their new Neo QLED 8K TV line will include the QN990F and QN900F TV’s that are due in Australia later this year.

Both ultra-premium TVs are packed with several firsts including the industry’s first OLED TV with Glare-Free technology.

This technology supports improved viewing in any room, bright or dark.

The QN990F also includes the Wireless One Connect Box.

This box can transmit video/audio wirelessly up to 10 meters away, even with obstacles in its path using Wi-Fi7 and Omni-Directional Technology. It supports transmission of 8K resolution video at up to 120Hz.

With Hisense and TCL copying Samsung’s Frame TV initiative Samsung has significantly improved the frame TV while also launching a new Art Store that allows users to create a gallery-like experience with access to 3,000+ pieces from renowned museums and institutions.

The Frame will all be able to display works of art from The Met, The MoMA, Musée d’Orsay and so many more.

As for Premium Samsung is again leading the TV market with the introduction of new design focused aesthetics, such as with their new Metal Frame design found wrapped around the new QN900 that gives both the back and the front of the new TV a great new look.

When it comes to OLED TV’s Samsung is now the fastest growing OLED TV brand with LG struggling to deliver the new level of AI software and processor functionality now built into a Samsung TV.

The 2025 Samsung OLED TV lineup includes the S95F, S90F, and S85F.

Just as an example of how far Samsung has come following their move to selling OLED TV’s their new S95F will feature an upgraded AI processor, improved industry-first OLED Glare-Free technology, and is brighter than previous models. None of this technology can be found in the new LG OLED range.

As for the S95F features, glare from overhead lighting, floor lamps, and sunshine will be less noticeable than before due to a lower reflection rate.

The display will deliver a better viewing experience while maintaining its Pantone-validated colours, pure blacks and bright whites.

Samsung OLED TVs are powered by the NQ4 AI Gen2 AI processor.

During a Samsung booth tour earlier today Samsung Australia’s Vice President Of Consumer Jeremy Senior talked up “AI for All”

He expounded on Samsung’s Home AI, which focuses on creating a seamless and secure integration between various smart home appliances to allow you to live better and simpler.

He claims that at this stage Samsung is leading the Home AI revolution by utilizing its expertise across devices, components, and software.

The reality is that Samsung has been working on Home AI for the past decade, making it a leader in the field.

He presented a variety of tech innovations by Samsung that improve the work of Home AI:

“Samsung Knox” is a “comprehensive home security platform that makes your AI safe.”

How this is achieved is that Knox uses blockchain technology, so your devices work together to protect themselves. Knox uses Credential Sync to ensure data can only be encrypted or decrypted on the user’s device, keeping it safe even if the server is compromised.

“Knox Vault,” which uses the technology from secure processors isolates a users most sensitive details like PINs, passwords, and biometrics, increasing user security.

Now that technology is available on a Samsung TV and a multitude of their appliances.