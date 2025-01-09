Purported dummy models of Nintendo’s highly anticipated Switch 2 hybrid gaming console – complete with magnetic Joy-Con controller system – are doing the rounds at CES 2025 in Las Vegas.

Nintendo isn’t at CES 2025, but media reports suggest companies that work within the Nintendo ecosystem are in possession of what may or may not be prototypes and 3D mockups of the Switch 2.

A translation of a report from French site Numerama states: “At several stands, prop makers discreetly present future accessories for Nintendo’s next console. Some of them even claim to be in possession of the console, which is already being distributed on the black market.”

It has been suggested Nintendo may announce the Switch 2 “in the next few hours”, which would be an interesting marketing move, but at the time of writing there had been no such revelation.

“Several accessory makers do not hesitate to present their first accessories for the console, while openly discussing their information on the Switch 2,” Numerama said. “We were able to see several models of the console which, according to their owners, are molds built from an authentic copy.”

However, the site added that “the fact that they don’t provide any details about the software is suspicious, but several brands, including Genki, say their mold was made from an actual console, not 3D blueprints”.

April has been tossed up as launch month, but again the information is unverified.

Genki cofounder and CEO Eddie Tsai told The Verge that the Switch 2’s Joy-Cons will attach to the console via magnets instead of a sliding rail.

“To detach a Joy-Con from the Switch 2, you press a big button at the top of the backside of each controller, Tsai says, and that button apparently pushes out a pin that nudges against the chassis of the console, disconnecting the magnets.”