Aiper which is well-known for its top-end robotic pool cleaners has announced a new smart sprinkler at CES 2025 that creates a map of your lawn to ensure every section of it is thoroughly watered down.

The IrriSense Smart Irrigation Sprinkler doesn’t require any pipes to be buried in the lawn. As an all-in-one device, it doesn’t need additional hardware to be installed on a faucet.

Aiper’s new watering solution includes a 33-foot-long waterproof power cord that needs to be plugged into an outlet.

A standard garden hose can be used to connect the device to a faucet. Aiper says that the entire installation and setup take around 15 minutes. The device is secured using four ground stakes that can be pulled up when you need to relocate or remove the sprinkler when mowing the lawn.

The sprinkler’s blast can reach 39 feet and cover an area up to 4,300 square feet as it oscillates back and forth, reported The Verge.

Using the Aiper mobile app, you can customise the spray pattern by creating a map manually that involves pinpointing locations around your yard.

With a targeted approach, it limits overspray and reduces water usage. A Re-Spray Algorithm reportedly ensures 99 per cent coverage, and automatically targets under-watered sections for even growth.

The sprinkler’s activation routine can also be scheduled through the app. To prevent overwatering the lawn, it can take into account the weather.

Its Plant Cooling Mode offers quick bursts of irrigation through the Aiper App, cooling the lawn on hot days without oversaturation

A sensor on the sprinkler along with separate soil sensors keeps track of moisture levels. If the lawn is adequately soaked by rain, it will skip a scheduled watering session thereby conserving water.

While multiple IrriSense sprinklers can be installed to expand the coverage area, they can also be used to dispense liquid fertilizers or pesticides.

The IrriSense Smart Irrigation Sprinkler will be available starting in May 2025 for US$399 (A$641). Exact pricing and availability for Australia are yet to be confirmed.