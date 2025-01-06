Acer is set to launch a new handheld gaming machine at CES 2025.

The NITRO Blaze 11 and Blaze 8 gaming handhelds use AMD’s new Strix Point APU, which offers significant improvements over the current NITRO Blaze 7, at this stage we have no knowledge of when the new gaming machines will be launched in Australia or any indicative pricing.

The new handheld from the Taiwanese Company will see Acer take on ASUS, Valve, Lenovo, ZOTAC, and MSI in the gaming handheld market.

In a recent report from VideoCardz, it was revealed that NITRO Blaze 11 and Blaze 8 gaming handhelds will be powered by AMD’s new Ryzen AI 300 series “Strix Point” APU, which is a BIG upgrade over the Ryzen 7 8840U “Hawk Point” processors.

Acer who are late getting into the handheld gaming market will be able to benefit from their strength in the overall gaming market with their Predator range of gaming machines.

The big plus is that the new NITRO Blaze offering has more CPU and GPU power than the current-gen designs.

ChannelNews understands that Chinese PC Company Lenovo is set to reveal their Legion Go 2025, Legion Go S, and Legion Go S SteamOS Edition machines.

MSI will also launch a new Claw 8 AI+ and Claw 7 AI+ gaming handhelds.