Home > Latest News > CES 2025: Acer To Reveal New High Performance Handheld Gaming Machines

CES 2025: Acer To Reveal New High Performance Handheld Gaming Machines

By | 6 Jan 2025

Acer is set to launch a new handheld gaming machine at CES 2025.

The NITRO Blaze 11 and Blaze 8 gaming handhelds use AMD’s new Strix Point APU, which offers significant improvements over the current NITRO Blaze 7, at this stage we have no knowledge of when the new gaming machines will be launched in Australia or any indicative pricing.

The new handheld from the Taiwanese Company will see Acer take on ASUS, Valve, Lenovo, ZOTAC, and MSI in the gaming handheld market.

Acer is reportedly preparing its new NITRO Blaze 11 and NITRO Blaze 8 gaming handhelds for CES 2025, rocking AMD’s new Strix Point APU inside.

In a recent report from VideoCardz, it was revealed that NITRO Blaze 11 and Blaze 8 gaming handhelds will be powered by AMD’s new Ryzen AI 300 series “Strix Point” APU, which is a BIG upgrade over the Ryzen 7 8840U “Hawk Point” processors.

Acer who are late getting into the handheld gaming market will be able to benefit from their strength in the overall gaming market with their Predator range of gaming machines.

The big plus is that the new NITRO Blaze offering has more CPU and GPU power than the current-gen designs.

ChannelNews understands that Chinese PC Company Lenovo is set to reveal their Legion Go 2025, Legion Go S, and Legion Go S SteamOS Edition machines.

MSI will also launch a new Claw 8 AI+ and Claw 7 AI+ gaming handhelds.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
Dell & HP Shares Slump As Dell Consumer Business Down 18%
EXCLUSIVE:Which Big CE Companies Did Not Pay Tax In 2023 We Reveal Full 4,500 List Of Who Did and Didn’t
Retailers & PC Manufacturers Face Intel Marketing Cuts As PC Manufacturer Struggles
IFA 2024: Acer Chase Emotional Purchasers As They Roll Out New Range
Acer Plans 40% Boost To AI PC Shipments
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Amazon Seeks Oz Workers For LEO Satellites, As UK Plans Revealed
Latest News
/
January 6, 2025
/
CES 2025: Samsung Uses AI To Deliver Superior New TV Range
Latest News
/
January 6, 2025
/
CES 2025: Crowdfunded AI Glasses Won’t Make You Look Like A ‘Weirdo’
Latest News
/
January 6, 2025
/
CES 2025: Aiper’s Smart Sprinkler Creates A Map Of Your Lawn
Latest News
/
January 6, 2025
/
CES 2025: Samsung, Google Launch Eclipsa Audio – Has Dolby Atmos Met Its Match?
Latest News
/
January 6, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Amazon Seeks Oz Workers For LEO Satellites, As UK Plans Revealed
Latest News
/
January 6, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Amazon is advertising for Australian workers for Project Kuiper, its low earth orbiting (LEO) satellite program. It comes as Amazon...
Read More