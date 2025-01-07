Acer has announced a slew of new products at CES 2025 ranging from a new foldable handheld gaming controller and 10.95-inch Nitro Blaze 11 device to new gaming laptops and a fresh range of Copilot+ PCs.

Acer Copilot+ PCs

Acer announced the expansion of its Copilot+ PC offering with the lightweight Swift Go 14 AI and Swift Go 16 AI laptops, as well as the Aspire 14 AI laptops.

The Swift Go 16 AI and Swift Go 14 AI laptops are powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors. The processor features AMD XDNA 2 NPU architecture delivering up to 50 TOPS and AMD Radeon 800M graphics.

Acer Swift Go 14 AI

The 16-inch Swift Go 16 AI and 14-inch Swift Go 14 AI feature an OLED display with up to 3K resolution.

The Acer Aspire 14 AI (A14-52M/A14-52MT) meanwhile is powered by Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2) and an integrated NPU to accelerate AI workloads. The 180-degree hinge lets the display lay flat and it weighs 1.4 kg. It features either a 14-inch 16:10 OLED option or a WUXGA touch-enabled panel.

The Aspire 14 AI comes with up to 32 GB LPDDR5X memory, two Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports and HDMI 2.1, which can support up to an 8K monitor.

Acer Aspire 14 AIThe Acer Swift Go 14 AI (SFG14-64/T) will priced at A$1,799, while the Acer Swift Go 16 AI (SFG16-61/T) will cost A$1,599 and the Acer Aspire 14 AI (A14-52M/A14-52MT) will begin at A$1,599. All of them will be available in Australia from April.

Acer Gaming Laptops

Acer also unveiled its new Nitro V series, a lineup of entry-level gaming laptops. They come with three months of PC Game Pass.

The new Nitro V AI laptop lineup is powered by the new AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor. These Copilot+ PCs feature an NPU performing up to 50 AI TOPS of processing power. They also come with AI-powered graphics, and have NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPUs with NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 technologies for lifelike virtual scenes with ray tracing and up to 32 GB of memory and 2 TB of storage.

The Nitro V 16 AI (ANV16-61) offers a WQXGA (2560 x 1600) resolution, up to 180 Hz and sRGB 100% support.

The Nitro V 15 (ANV15-52) is powered by up to an Intel Core 7 processor 240H, with dedicated AI acceleration capabilities. Its 15.6-inch FHD (1920×1080) panel includes a 180 Hz refresh rate, 3 ms response time, and 100% support for the sRGB colour spectrum.

The Nitro V16 AI and V 15 will be available in Australia in Q2 2025. Local pricing of both are yet to be confirmed.

Acer Handheld Gaming Controller

Acer announced two new Nitro Blaze gaming handhelds at CES 2025 – the Nitro Blaze 8 and the Nitro Blaze 11.

The Nitro Blaze 11 features a large 10.95-inch screen which is a 144 Hz WQXGA touch display that can top out at 500 nits of brightness. It is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 8040HS processor, 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 2TB of storage.

The Nitro Blaze 11 also has detachable controllers, a built-in kickstand, Hall Effect joysticks, and two back buttons.

The Nitro Blaze 8 meanwhile has an 8.8-inch screen and several of the same specs as the Nitro Blaze 11, although it does not have the detachable controllers and built-in stand.

Also, a Nitro Mobile Gaming Controller showcased at the CES has a portable and foldable design. The plug-and-play controller is compatible with Android and iOS devices, featuring an adjustable design that accommodates screens up to 8.3 inches.

It connects to phones via a USB Type-C port. It has a pass-through 18W fast-charging support to facilitate extended gameplay.

The Acer Nitro Mobile Gaming Controller will be available in Australia from Q2 2025, although local pricing is yet to be confirmed.