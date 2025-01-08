Acer has revealed performance and feature upgrades for its flagship Predator Helios 16 and 18 AI gaming laptops at CES 2025 in Las Vegas.

The company has also launched a slim Predator Helios Neo 16S AI laptop and a Predator XB323QX gaming monitor (below).

All the devices are powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 275HX and next-gen Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPUs. The latter brings “game-changing capabilities to gamers and creators”, Acer claimed.

“Equipped with a massive level of AI horsepower, the RTX 50 Series enables new experiences and next-level graphics fidelity.”

Images are generated at “unprecedented speed”.

There is also access to Nvidia NIM Microservices – AI models that let enthusiasts and developers build AI assistants, agents and workflows on NIM-ready systems.

The Helios devices have ultra-thin 6th Gen AeroBlade 3D fans and MagKey 4.0 mechanical switches.

Both lines also received design refreshes and added OLED and Mini LED displays to their models, Acer said.

The Windows 11 Predator gaming laptops are shipped with three months of PC Game Pass.

Acer said the 16 AI is aimed at gamers or “professionals on the go wanting a midsized powerful laptop for work and play … [it is] highly capable and easily transportable, making it easy to carry to tournaments, LAN sessions, and to work”.

The Predator Helios 18 AI “brings desktop-level performance, a larger screen and top-quality immersive gaming experiences to hardcore gamers and tech-savvy consumers interested in cutting-edge technology for applications beyond gaming”.

The slimmer, all-new Predator Helios Neo 16S AI laptop strikes a balance between performance, precision and style, Acer said, and comes in at a “more accessible price point”.

It supports up to 32GB of memory and 2TB of storage.

The new Predator XB323QX gaming monitor has a 31.5-inch 5K display and integrated Nvidia G-Sync Pulsar technology.

“Acer continues to push the boundaries of gaming in our latest Predator devices,” said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks at Acer. “Our commitment to innovating in the gaming sphere is evident in the integration of the latest silicon, the world’s thinnest laptop cooling fan blades, and the slimmest design of our powerful Helios Neo laptops, advancements that help deliver the performance and immersive experiences gamers desire.”